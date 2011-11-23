(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23-

-- The recent natural catastrophes in Asia are likely to have a negative effect on SJ Singapore's parent group, NKSJ.

-- We consider SJ Singapore's parent Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. to be a core subsidiary of the group.

-- We are placing our 'A+' insurer financial strength ratings on SJ Singapore on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed its 'A+' insurer financial strength rating on Sompo Japan Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (SJ Singapore) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"The CreditWatch placement follows a similar action on core insurers in SJ Singapore's parent group, NKSJ," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. We consider SJ Singapore's parent Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (AA-/Watch Neg/--) to be a core subsidiary of the NKSJ group.

"In our view, the recent natural catastrophes in Asia, such as the typhoons in Japan in September 2011 and the recent floods in Thailand, will weaken the operating performance and capitalization of the NKSJ group in the fiscal year ending March 2012," said Mr. Clarkson. "As such, the group may not maintain a financial profile that is commensurate with the ratings assigned to its core insurers. A poor investment environment is also likely to continue to pressure the group's financial profile, in our view."

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within three months after we get a clearer picture of losses resulting from the flooding in Thailand. We will also discuss with the NKSJ group and analyze trends of underlying underwriting profitability excluding the natural catastrophe losses. At the same time, we will assess the impact of investment market volatility on the group's operating performance and capital position. We could downgrade core NKSJ group insurers and SJ Singapore if our analysis concludes that the group is unlikely to maintain a financial profile commensurate with the ratings on its core insurers. We expect any downgrades following the CreditWatch placement to be within one notch.

