(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23-
-- The operating performance of Pinnacle Insurance(Pinnacle) has stabilized in 2011 after
three consecutive years of losses and is expected to further strengthen in the next two to three
years.
-- As a result, the negative pressures on the rating have abated and we
are revising the outlook on Pinnacle to stable from negative and affirming the
'BBB+' ratings.
-- We consider Pinnacle to be a "moderately strategic" subsidiary to BNP
Paribas (AA-/Stable/A-1+). As such, we continue to assign one notch of uplift
from its stand-alone credit profile for parent support.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that earnings at Pinnacle have
stabilized after a period of adverse market conditions and a revamp of the
company's strategy, and are likely to start growing again.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised to stable from negative the
outlook on Pinnacle Insurance PLC (Pinnacle). At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings.
Operating performance at U.K.-based non-life insurer Pinnacle has stabilized
in 2011 after three consecutives years of losses. The decline in profitability
has slowed and the pressure it put on the rating has abated, in our view. Any
future volatility in earnings will be mitigated through profit-sharing
treaties with third-party distributors, the ability to reprice at short
notice, and the inclusion of robust clauses to limit risk exposure in the
terms and conditions of agreements with distributors.
The ratings on Pinnacle reflect the company's strong capitalization and its
conservative, liquid investment strategy. In addition, Standard & Poor's
considers Pinnacle to be moderately strategic to the BNP Paribas (BNPP,
AA-/Stable/A-1+) group, and, as a result, we incorporate one notch of implied
group support in the ratings. These strengths are partially offset by
Pinnacle's concentrated business profile, the execution risks associated with
diversification of the company's product range, and ongoing earnings recovery
to achieve group's targets.
Although Pinnacle is small compared with the overall group, we consider it to
be moderately strategic to the BNPP group. It is important to the group's
long-term strategy, helping it to maintain a presence in one of its key
European markets--the U.K. In our view, the group would likely support
Pinnacle should it fall into financial difficulty, and it is increasingly
integrated into the group.
Despite returning to profitability, Pinnacle has yet to achieve the levels of
operating performance the group expects. Supported by increasing risk appetite
from its board, Pinnacle is now looking to diversify its business position
into other lines of business; however, we see execution risks associated with
this strategy because the company does not have proven expertise in some of
the targeted lines and market conditions remain very competitive.
The stable outlook reflects our view that earnings at Pinnacle have stabilized
after a period of adverse market conditions and a revamp of the company's
strategy, and are likely to start growing again. The underlying loss ratio on
the core protection business is returning to prerecessionary levels. This
suggests that operating performance is likely to be profitable in the next two
to three years, and we do not expect the losses experienced in 2008-2010 to
repeat. It also reflects our expectation that Pinnacle will deliver on its
strategy to diversify into other business lines profitably. That said, we do
recognize the execution risks associated with expanding its product offering.
A negative rating action may follow any radical changes in strategy, failure
to generate profits in 2011 and 2012, or failure to increase control of
product distribution. These triggers may also lead us to review Pinnacle's
group status in BNPP and the level of support included in its rating.
Positive rating action is not likely over the rating horizon unless Pinnacle
substantially improves profitability against group's targets and establishes a
track record of sustainable good earnings, while maintaining the current risk
and capital profile.
