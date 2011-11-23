(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned 'AAA (sf)' ratings to VOBA N. 3's class A1 and A2 notes.

-- This is Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige's third Italian RMBS securitization, and the second that we have rated.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of residential and small commercial mortgage loans that Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige granted to individuals, small businesses, and artisans in Italy.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to VOBA N. 3 S.r.l.'s class A1 and A2 mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At the same time, VOBA N.3 also issued an unrated class of notes (see list below).

This is the third securitization of Italian mortgage loans from this originator, Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige S.C.p.A. .The transaction is backed by a pool of residential and small commercial mortgage loans that Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige granted to individual and small business and artisan borrowers in Italy.

The main features of the transaction are:

-- The portfolio includes a small portion of loans granted to small businesses and artisans secured over commercial properties.

-- The portfolio is concentrated in the Trentino Alto Adige region of Italy, where the headquarters of Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige are located.

-- The transaction is structured with a combined waterfall for both principal and interest payments.

-- The rated notes are pass-through notes; no excess spread will be released to junior items before the class A1 and A2 notes are redeemed in full.

-- The interest rate risk exposure deriving from the mismatch between the interest rate paid under the loans and the interest rate paid under the notes is hedged by an interest rate swap. In addition, there is a cap agreement to cover the risk related to a certain portion of the portfolio that pays a floating rate with a cap.

-- There is a debt service reserve, which was fully funded at closing through part of the proceeds of the issue of the class J notes (not rated). The debt service reserve can be used to cover shortfalls in the payment of senior expenses and interest on senior notes, and will amortize subject to certain conditions being satisfied. On the payment date when the issuer-available funds, including the debt service reserve, are sufficient to redeem the notes, the debt service reserve can be used to redeem the senior notes.