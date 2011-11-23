(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Global Switch Holdings Ltd's (Global Switch) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB '. The Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'F3'.

"Further to its EUR600m 2018 bond issue in April 2011, Global Switch retains strong credit metrics, with leverage on a loan-to-value basis at around 20%," says Jean-Pierre Husband, a Director in Fitch's EMEA Industrials and Property team. "Global Switch's financial structure could absorb a possible further downturn in global economic activity."

Fitch expects that at the current rating level, Global Switch will maintain its financial metrics, in particular an EBIT NIC above 3.0x and leverage below 50% LTV on a sustained basis. At the end of the financial year to 31 March 2011 (FY11), EBIT NIC was 41.1x and LTV was 5%. The EUR600m bond issue repaid the major part of the GBP398m outstanding shareholder loans. The remaining shareholder loans were then capitalised into equity. Should Global Switch's dividend and loans to other group/holding companies policies adversely change, this would be a credit concern for the agency.

Global Switch is a market leader in the provision of wholesale IT data centres, which are a lynchpin of modern business. The large portfolio of high-specification data centres valued at GBP2.8bn at FY11 is geographically diversified in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Unlike many property companies, Global Switch is strongly cash generative (CFO of GBP162m at FY11) and Fitch does not consider that the current development programme (GBP68.8m) will result in a significant deterioration in credit metrics.

Global Switch is rated as a standalone entity. Global Switch is a private company owned by Aldersgate Investments Ltd, an unlisted company which is itself ultimately owned by Landal Worldwide Corporation, a company which does not produce accounts. Fitch has reflected this ownership profile in its ratings, but notes that the group has the stated long-term intention of listing though an IPO.

At FYE11 Global Switch had GBP84m of cash and GBP225m of committed facilities that were virtually fully drawn. Post-FYE11 the EUR600m 2018 bond issue was used to also repay all revolving credit facility (RCF) outstandings (GBP215m). There are no material debt maturities in FY12. Global Switch is minimising the impact of power supply cost increases by entering hedging arrangements or fixed-term supply contracts.

While the buildings themselves are highly specialised (including high power provision of up to 2,000W/sq. m) and there is the possibility of some obsolescence/technology risk over the medium term, there are significant barriers to entry to the business and the long term trends are favourable. Tenants invest large amounts of their own capex to fit out their space and will be reluctant to move sites given their considerable investment. The data centres should thus show limited price sensitivity due to the often critical nature of the IT applications for tenants. Fitch believes that retention rates will therefore remain high and this will be helped by staggered lease maturities.

Global Switch's tenant profile is good overall, although there is a concentration, albeit of good quality, TMT tenants and allied industries (total of 62% of the top 30 occupier rent roll is from telcos and systems integrators). Lease terms continue to improve and include fixed indexation as standard. The lease maturity profile is good with only 45% of leases expiring in the next five years (including FY11) and average tenant churn is low.