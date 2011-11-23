(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The operational performance of U.K.-based Transform Schools (North Lanarkshire) Funding PLC (ProjectCo) has improved over the past 12 months.

-- In addition, the project benefits from the strong and stable relationship between ProjectCo and the public sector offtaker, North Lanarkshire Council.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the long-term issue rating on ProjectCo's debt to positive from stable and affirming the rating at 'BBB-'.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view of the project's improving operational performance and the strong relationship between ProjectCo and North Lanarkshire Council.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised the outlook to positive from stable on the debt issued by Transform Schools (North Lanarkshire) Funding PLC (ProjectCo). The debt comprises GBP88.7 million index-linked bonds and a GBP70 million senior secured loan. At the same time, we affirmed our long-term issue ratings on the debt at 'BBB-'.

The bonds and loan retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Syncora Guarantee U.K. Ltd. (not rated) of payment of scheduled interest and principal.

Under our criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the issue ratings on the bonds and loan reflect the SPUR.

The outlook revision reflects our view of the improvement in the project's operational performance and the strong relationship that has developed between ProjectCo and the public sector offtaker, North Lanarkshire Council.

ProjectCo used the bond and loan proceeds to finance the design and construction of 17 new facilities for 24 schools for North Lanarkshire Council in Scotland.

In our view, the improvement in operational performance is reflected in the repair of the remaining material construction defects and improving reporting and management processes over the past 12 months. In particular, ProjectCo appears to have resolved the reporting issues that occurred in the early part of operations, which led to unreliable reports of the value of deductions each month. The successful delivery of services is demonstrated by the strong customer satisfaction survey results at the schools and the close working relationship that ProjectCo and North Lanarkshire Council have developed and maintained.

ProjectCo's latest financial model, dated September 2011, reports a minimum annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR) of 1.15x and an average of 1.21x. Although the minimum ADSCR is slightly weaker than the 1.17x reported in the previous financial model, we do not consider this to be material. When the ADSCR is calculated in accordance with our criteria--which excludes interest income--over the life of the concession, the minimum ADSCR falls to 1.14x and the average to 1.18x, which are consistent with similar rated projects.

We could raise the ratings if operational performance continues to strengthen as we anticipate, and the financial profile remains in line with our current forecast.

We could take a negative rating action should the project's operating or financial performance weaken, for example, through increased lifecycle costs or a higher number of deductions than we anticipate, or should operational relationships weaken.

