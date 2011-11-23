(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23-
-- The operational performance of U.K.-based InspirED Education (South
Lanarkshire) PLC (ProjectCo) has improved, and the construction program is now
essentially complete.
-- The project's financial performance has remained in line with our
forecasts and the quality of financial reporting has improved.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the long-term issue rating on
ProjectCo's senior secured bonds to positive from stable and affirming the
rating at 'BB+'.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view of continued improving
operational performance, as well as stable financial performance.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook to positive from
stable on the GBP352.25 million senior secured bonds issued by U.K.-based special-purpose
vehicle InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC (ProjectCo). At the same time, we
affirmed our long-term issue rating on the bonds at 'BB+'.
The bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by
Syncora Guarantee U.K. Ltd. (not rated) of payment of scheduled interest and
principal.
Under our criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the
higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating
(SPUR). Therefore, the issue rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR.
The outlook revision reflects an improvement in the project's operational
performance over the past 12 months. ProjectCo is using the bonds' proceeds
to design, build, finance, and operate a range of facilities to support South
Lanarkshire's secondary schools under a U.K. government private finance
initiative ending Aug. 31, 2039.
The technical advisor reports that various building defects have been resolved
and maintenance procedures have improved over the past 18 months. In addition,
the construction program is now largely complete, with only limited works
remaining--specifically, the completion of three grass sports pitches. The
project's hard facilities management (FM) services are effective, as
demonstrated by an absence of financial deductions for most of 2011.
The reporting of the project's financial performance has also improved over
the past 12 months, following the correction of several errors in the
financial model. Following this correction, over the past six months, the
project has reported relatively stable financial performance. Based on our
definition of the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which excludes interest
income, the project anticipates a minimum DSCR of 1.12x, albeit in September
2038, and an average of 1.24x. In our opinion, management will manage the
project proactively, particularly its lifecycle obligations, to ensure that
the project's financial profile does not weaken materially.
We could raise the rating if operational performance continues to strengthen
during the ramp-up phase, and the project continues to forecast stable
financial performance.
We could take a negative rating action if the financial profile or operating
performance were to weaken below our current forecasts--for example, as a
result of an increased number of building defects or reactive maintenance
costs above the agreed cap.
