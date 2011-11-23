(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23-

-- The operational performance of U.K.-based InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC (ProjectCo) has improved, and the construction program is now essentially complete.

-- The project's financial performance has remained in line with our forecasts and the quality of financial reporting has improved.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the long-term issue rating on ProjectCo's senior secured bonds to positive from stable and affirming the rating at 'BB+'.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view of continued improving operational performance, as well as stable financial performance.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook to positive from stable on the GBP352.25 million senior secured bonds issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC (ProjectCo). At the same time, we affirmed our long-term issue rating on the bonds at 'BB+'.

The bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Syncora Guarantee U.K. Ltd. (not rated) of payment of scheduled interest and principal.

Under our criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the issue rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR.

The outlook revision reflects an improvement in the project's operational performance over the past 12 months. ProjectCo is using the bonds' proceeds to design, build, finance, and operate a range of facilities to support South Lanarkshire's secondary schools under a U.K. government private finance initiative ending Aug. 31, 2039.

The technical advisor reports that various building defects have been resolved and maintenance procedures have improved over the past 18 months. In addition, the construction program is now largely complete, with only limited works remaining--specifically, the completion of three grass sports pitches. The project's hard facilities management (FM) services are effective, as demonstrated by an absence of financial deductions for most of 2011.

The reporting of the project's financial performance has also improved over the past 12 months, following the correction of several errors in the financial model. Following this correction, over the past six months, the project has reported relatively stable financial performance. Based on our definition of the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which excludes interest income, the project anticipates a minimum DSCR of 1.12x, albeit in September 2038, and an average of 1.24x. In our opinion, management will manage the project proactively, particularly its lifecycle obligations, to ensure that the project's financial profile does not weaken materially.

We could raise the rating if operational performance continues to strengthen during the ramp-up phase, and the project continues to forecast stable financial performance.

We could take a negative rating action if the financial profile or operating performance were to weaken below our current forecasts--for example, as a result of an increased number of building defects or reactive maintenance costs above the agreed cap.

