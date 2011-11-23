(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a general move toward "sustainability" could
change mobility patterns in the long term. In conjunction with other megatrends, this may have
negative credit implications for certain transport projects. However, barring fuel price shocks,
the changes will be gradual and are likely to have only a marginal impact on ratings.
Travellers are likely to move towards "low-carbon" (ie low greenhouse
gas-emitting) mobility. This is likely to affect modal choices but not overall
mobility, and to enhance the position of rail over road and air travel. However,
the reduction of emissions of conventional cars and aircraft, and the
development of increasingly efficient vehicles will also help ensure the
continued viability of individual travel options.
In the face of sustained high fuel prices, some users may decide to curb their
demand for transport, change residence, or shift to another transport mode that
could appear more cost attractive. However, these decisions are likely to have
gradual effects. They may well be offset by better fuel efficiency of vehicles
and the emergence of new technologies and energy sources for travel itself.
As the costs of suburbanisation in developed economies become more apparent and
less affordable, transport facilities serving well-developed, desirable suburbs
with proximity to business centres will retain their value. Those serving
less-developed, less desirable and less proximate areas will not have meaningful
underlying growth and could lose their pricing power. New projects further away
from city centres would then have less economic justification.
Strong economic growth and more moderate population growth will result in high
demand for transport in emerging markets. Already rapid urbanisation is likely
to accelerate. The megacities of emerging economies are not dense, and tend to
be poorly served by rail networks, leading to increased car ownership and use.
The significantly slower delivery of infrastructure relative to the needs of the
population will enhance the value of projects due to latent demand.
Fitch does not believe that these megatrends will necessarily de-couple demand
for mobility and economic growth. The relationship between mobility and GDP is
strong and has been stable over long periods. Overall, mobility is likely to
continue evolving in line with economic development, ie modestly in Europe,
Japan and North America, and much more dynamically in emerging countries.
Modal shares may be slowly but materially affected by these trends. Rail and
water transport are favoured by policy makers, while roads and aviation may grow
more slowly. Backbone networks - critical arteries in robust corridors or hubs
of world cities - are likely to remain protected. In developed economies,
peripheral assets in low-growth regions, especially in road and airport sectors,
are more likely to face shrinking demand.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Long-Term Viability for Transport Infrastructure
here