(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a general move toward "sustainability" could change mobility patterns in the long term. In conjunction with other megatrends, this may have negative credit implications for certain transport projects. However, barring fuel price shocks, the changes will be gradual and are likely to have only a marginal impact on ratings.

Travellers are likely to move towards "low-carbon" (ie low greenhouse gas-emitting) mobility. This is likely to affect modal choices but not overall mobility, and to enhance the position of rail over road and air travel. However, the reduction of emissions of conventional cars and aircraft, and the development of increasingly efficient vehicles will also help ensure the continued viability of individual travel options.

In the face of sustained high fuel prices, some users may decide to curb their demand for transport, change residence, or shift to another transport mode that could appear more cost attractive. However, these decisions are likely to have gradual effects. They may well be offset by better fuel efficiency of vehicles and the emergence of new technologies and energy sources for travel itself.

As the costs of suburbanisation in developed economies become more apparent and less affordable, transport facilities serving well-developed, desirable suburbs with proximity to business centres will retain their value. Those serving less-developed, less desirable and less proximate areas will not have meaningful underlying growth and could lose their pricing power. New projects further away from city centres would then have less economic justification.

Strong economic growth and more moderate population growth will result in high demand for transport in emerging markets. Already rapid urbanisation is likely to accelerate. The megacities of emerging economies are not dense, and tend to be poorly served by rail networks, leading to increased car ownership and use. The significantly slower delivery of infrastructure relative to the needs of the population will enhance the value of projects due to latent demand.

Fitch does not believe that these megatrends will necessarily de-couple demand for mobility and economic growth. The relationship between mobility and GDP is strong and has been stable over long periods. Overall, mobility is likely to continue evolving in line with economic development, ie modestly in Europe, Japan and North America, and much more dynamically in emerging countries.

Modal shares may be slowly but materially affected by these trends. Rail and water transport are favoured by policy makers, while roads and aviation may grow more slowly. Backbone networks - critical arteries in robust corridors or hubs of world cities - are likely to remain protected. In developed economies, peripheral assets in low-growth regions, especially in road and airport sectors, are more likely to face shrinking demand.

