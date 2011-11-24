(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Money Market Fund's (Union MMF)
Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' and Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1(twn)'. The
fund is advised by Union Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd (USIT). The
investment advisor is majority-owned (97.4%) by Union Bank of Taiwan
and its associates. Union Bank of Taiwan is one of the smaller commercial banks
in Taiwan with 1.2% deposit market share.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The rating affirmations reflect the fund's steady credit and market risk
profile over the 12 months to end-October 2011.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:
The Fund Credit Rating reflects the portfolio assets' high average credit
quality (95.7% of the fund's AUM is assets within ratings band of 'A(twn)' to
'AAA(twn)' at end-October 2011). The short maturity of the invested assets is
also a positive factor in the Fund Credit Rating. Fitch caps the Fund Credit
Rating at 'AA(twn)' to reflect the presence of low-rated securities in the
fund's portfolio (4.3% of AUM is in assets rated 'BBB+(twn)/BBB(twn)' at
end-October 2011).
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS:
The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the
portfolio assets' short weighted-average maturity (at 171 days at end-October
2011).
CONCENTRATION:
The fund has a high industry concentration on Taiwan's banking and finance
sector, whose credit outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is
acceptable by national standards, with the top five borrowers (all of them rated
above 'A-(twn)') representing 50.4% of the fund's AUM, which is generally in
line with the local market.
FUND PROFILE:
The fund invests primarily in good credit quality money market instruments
based on Fitch's national rating scale. The fund is one of the medium sized
money market funds in Taiwan with TWD28.0 billion in AUM at end-October 2011
(equivalent to 3.9% share of domestic listed money market fund market).
THE ADVISOR:
Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and
capable of managing the fund. The investment team is experienced and steady, and
the leadership of the chief investment officer ensures consistent implementation
of investment ideas.
RATING SENSITIVITY:
Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in
the near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a
material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or
deterioration in credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry (noting
the fund's high exposure to this sector). Meanwhile, Fitch expects the Fund
Volatility Rating to remain stable, unpinned by the fund's short-maturity
profile.
RATING DEFINITION:
'AA(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on
Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very
low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected
to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a
bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
lowered by Fitch.
To maintain bond fund ratings, USIT, the administrator of the fund, provides
Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings,
credit quality and transactions, and a risk management report. Fitch monitors
the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the
manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.
For a more detailed fund profile, please refer to Fitch's report of the fund
available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about
Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
www.fitchratings.com.