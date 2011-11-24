(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24-

-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term ratings to EvrazHolding Finance LLC and LLC Sibmetinvest, the finance subsidiaries of Russian international steel producer Evraz Group S.A.

-- We equalize the corporate ratings on the two finance subsidiaries with the rating on the ultimate parent Evraz Group S.A., owing to our view that there is a high probability that it would support the two subsidiaries if needed.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to EvrazHolding Finance's RUB20 billion unsecured notes due 2021 issued in June 2011 and affirming the 'B+' rating on the notes previously issued by EvrazHolding Finance and Sibmetinvest.

-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on the parent.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit ratings to EvrazHolding Finance LLC and LLC Sibmetinvest, the finance subsidiaries of Russia-based international steel producer Evraz Group S.A. (B+/Stable/--; Russia national scale rating 'ruA'). The outlook on the ratings is stable.

We also assigned our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to the Series 5 and Series 7 Russian ruble (RUB)20 billion unsecured notes issued in June 2011 by EvrazHolding Finance and due in 2021.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+' issue and '4' recovery ratings on the notes previously issued by EvrazHolding Finance and Sibmetinvest.

We equalize the corporate ratings on EvrazHolding Finance and Sibmetinvest with the rating on the ultimate parent Evraz Group S.A. based on our view of the high probability that it would provide support to the two subsidiaries if needed. Factors supporting our opinion include:

-- Evraz Group S.A. has 100% indirect ownership and full management control of both subsidiaries.

-- Evraz Group S.A. acts as surety for all debt issued by its finance subsidiaries.

-- The proceeds of the previously issued bonds are onlent to and on the various companies within the group.

-- The two finance subsidiaries are closely associated with Evraz Group S.A. and the default of one of them would limit Evraz Group S.A.'s access to financial markets, in our view.

-- Evraz Group S.A.'s $950 million long-term pre-export facility documentation includes cross-default clauses with both EvrazHolding Finance and Sibmetinvest.