(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Portugal's Long term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F3'. The Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) on the long-and short-term ratings has been removed. The Outlook is Negative. The
agency has also affirmed its Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. Fitch has also downgraded Portugal's
senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' and commercial paper to 'B', and removed both from RWN.
Fitch has concluded its fourth-quarter review of Portugal's sovereign rating, resolving the
RWN in place since April 2011. The country's large fiscal imbalances, high indebtedness across
all sectors, and adverse macroeconomic outlook mean the sovereign's credit profile is no longer
consistent with an investment-grade rating.
Fitch has lowered Portugal's growth forecasts in light of the worsened European outlook. The
agency now expects GDP to contract by 3% in 2012. Significant structural reforms expected under
the programme should leave Portugal in a more competitive position in the long term.
Over the next two years, the recession makes the government's deficit-reduction plan much
more challenging and will negatively impact bank asset quality. However, Fitch judges the
government's commitment to the programme to be strong.
Fitch expects the official deficit target of 5.9% to be met this year, albeit with
significant recourse to one-off measures. The most significant of these will be the transfer of
bank pension schemes to the public sector, booking an upfront gain of up to 1.7% of GDP.
The 2012 budget contains significant expenditure reductions, mainly on pensions and civil
service pay. The budget is well-designed and is based on reasonable GDP assumptions. Fitch
therefore expects the 4.5% deficit target for 2012 to be met. However, the risk of slippage -
either from worse macroeconomic outturns or insufficient expenditure control - is large. Fitch's
base case is that general government debt will increase from 93.3% of GDP at end-2010 to around
110% at end-2011 and peak at around 116% at end-2013.
The state-owned enterprise sector is another key source of fiscal risk and has been
responsible for several upward revisions to the general government debt and deficit figures over
the past year. Given these downside risks, Fitch sees a significant likelihood that further
consolidation measures will be needed through the course of 2012.
The current account deficit (CAD) was 9.9% of GDP in 2010, near its (exceptionally high)
10-year average, and net external debt was 78% of GDP. The return to recession in 2011 marks the
start of a long-delayed external adjustment, with resources shifting away from consumption
towards exports. Fitch expects the CAD to narrow to 7.5% in 2011.
The sovereign crisis poses significant risks to the banking system, which lends to one of
the most indebted private sectors in Europe and is highly reliant on wholesale financing (access
to which is now closed off). Recapitalisation and increased emergency liquidity provision from
the ECB to Portugal's banks will, in Fitch's view, be needed and provided.
A worse economic and/or fiscal performance than forecast could lead to a further downgrade.
Furthermore, although Portugal is funded to end-2013, sovereign liquidity risk may increase
materially towards the end of the programme if adverse market conditions persist.
Successful economic and fiscal rebalancing under the IMF/EU programme would ease downward
pressure on the rating. Improvement in Portugal's potential growth rate would improve the
sovereign's credit profile over the long-term.