-- On Nov. 22, 2011, we placed the ratings on Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (SJI), the parent company of Sompo Japan Insurance Co. Of Europe (SJE), on CreditWatch with negative implications as a result of our heightened concerns regarding its operating performance and capitalization, following recent catastrophes within and outside of Japan.

-- Under our group ratings methodology, the ratings on SJE move in parallel with those on its parent.

-- As a result, we are also placing the 'A+' financial strength rating on SJE on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement on SJE reflects the possibility that, if we were to downgrade SJI by a notch, we would take the same action on SJE.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its 'A+' long-term financial strength rating on U.K.-based insurer Sompo Japan Insurance Co. of Europe Ltd. (SJE) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement follows the same rating action on Nov. 22, 2011, on SJE's parent, Japan-based insurer Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (SJI; AA-/WatchNeg/--; see "Ratings On Seven Japanese Insurers Placed On CreditWatch Negative"). As a "strategically important" subsidiary of SJI under our group ratings methodology, supported by a net worth maintenance agreement, we rate SJE one notch below its parent. Our assessment of SJE's stand-alone creditworthiness remains unchanged.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements of SJE and SJI within the next three months. On resolution of the CreditWatch placements, we expect the ratings on SJE to move in tandem with those on SJI.

