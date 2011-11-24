(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has assigned Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation's (APSFC) INR2bn bond issuance an expected rating of 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)(exp)'.

The rating reflects the credit profile of the government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), which has extended an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the bonds until they are paid in full. The rating derives additional comfort from the bond's structured payment mechanism and tripartite agreement among APSFC, GoAP and trustee to the issue. Trustee (to be appointed) oversees the structured payment mechanism throughout the tenure of the bond. Fitch notes that APSFC has promptly paid bond installments from its own resources without resorting to the government guarantee on its earlier issuances.

The proposed INR2bn issue is with a tenor of 10 years and will have interest payable semiannualy. If its coupon rate exceeds the GoAP-guaranteed interest rate (8.5%), APSFC will set apart a sum equivalent to 10-year differential interest amount from the mobilised funds. This fund will be liened to trustee until a fresh guarantee order is issued or the guarantee agreement is executed with the actual rate of interest covering the entire principal and interest portion. There is a call option at the end of the third year. If the call option is not exercised by the issuer, the bond will have a bullet redemption payment at the end of the tenth year and the issuer will pay additional interest of 0.20% per annum over the coupon rate.

GoAP's credit profile benefits from it being the third-largest sub-national economy in India (contributed 7.8% to national income in FY11 (end-March)) with a strong service base. During first four years of 11th five-year-plan (FY08-FY11), the state achieved average gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth of 8.0% (target: 9.5%). GoAP's fiscal profile improved remarkably during FY01-FY09 and it achieved two milestones envisaged in its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act in FY07 two years ahead of target.

However, the state is relatively more leveraged than other Indian sub-national economies of similar size. High debt puts pressure on state finances. This, along with other committed spending such as salaries and pensions, makes expenditure reform difficult.

Higher growth of current revenue compared with current expenditure resulted in an improved revenue balance. The revenue account went into surplus in FY07 (remained in surplus thereafter) from a deficit in FY01 (2.5% of GSDP). Although the fiscal account remained in deficit, it improved to 3.5% of GSDP in FY10 from 5.1% in FY01.

The FY12 budget presented in the state assembly, which pegs fiscal deficit at 3.0% of GSDP, is in line with the fiscal consolidation target recommended by the Thirteenth Finance Commission. Although a positive differential between nominal GSDP growth and average interest rate on debt has absorbed some of the adverse impact of the primary deficit (fiscal deficit net of interest payments), the debt level has remained high. The improvement in the deficit position resulted in a slowdown in debt growth, and debt/GSDP declined to 27.6% in FY09 from 34.8% in FY05.

Fiscal consolidation through buoyant central transfers is a worrying trend of Andhra Pradesh's public finances. Though strong economic growth has alleviated some pressure stemming from the debt unsustainability in the past, continuation of growth momentum is crucial for debt sustainability and improving fiscal profile.