(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nagpur Municipal Corporation's (NMC) INR217m long-term bond issue at 'Fitch AA(ind)(SO)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects NMC's consistent record of generating revenue surpluses since FY04. Its operating revenue grew 24.1% yoy to INR6,471.3m in the financial year ended 31 March 2011 (FY11), higher than the compounded annual growth of 13.6% over FY07-FY10. Also, octroi collection growth more than doubled to 22.9% in FY11 from 8.6% in FY10. Other components of operating revenue, such as property and water tax collection, also grew to INR1,325.6m and INR897.1m, from INR1,052.5m and INR713.9m, respectively.

The growth in NMC's operating revenue in FY11, at a time when other municipal corporations were struggling, is a credit positive.

The corporation's escrow account balance, including fixed deposits, as on 30 September 2011 was INR292.7m (134.8% of total bond amount outstanding). Property tax collections transferred to the escrow account are being invested in fixed deposits with the Bank of Maharashtra. As of end-September 2011, NMC had fixed deposits to the tune of INR208.9m. NMC's property tax revenue increased significantly to INR1,325.6m in FY11 (FY07: INR675.4m). Further, pledged property tax revenue coverage for the interest payment and annual sinking fund appropriation in FY11 was robust at 22.01x (FY07: 11.2x).

A negative rating change may result from any delay in debt servicing, if there is a departure from the structured payment mechanism and from a deterioration in NMC's credit quality.

NMC is the urban local body of the city of Nagpur. It is the 13th and third-largest municipality in the country and state of Maharashtra, respectively. Nagpur's economic profile is boosted by high literacy levels and an economically active population. The City of Nagpur Corporation Act, 1948 defines the powers (including those of taxation and borrowing), duties and functions of NMC.