-- We consider Spain's financial agency Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) to be a government-related entity under our criteria.

-- We believe that ICO has an integral link with, and plays a critical role for the Spanish government. We therefore equalize our long-term rating and outlook on ICO with those on the sovereign.

-- As a result, we are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on ICO.

-- The negative outlook on ICO mirrors that on Spain.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Spain's financial agency Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO). The outlook is negative.

We equalize our 'AA-' long-term rating on ICO with that on the Kingdom of Spain (AA-/Negative/A-1+). This reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Spanish government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ICO in the event of financial distress.

We consider ICO to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our rating approach is based on our view of ICO's:

-- "Integral" link with the Spanish government. Endowed with special public status, ICO essentially functions, in our view, as a financial extension of the central government. In turn, the government has historically granted the agency strong support in the form of a wide direct, irrevocable, unconditional guarantee covering all of ICO's debt; and

-- "Critical" role as an entity specially formed to carry out key financial aspects of national economic policies on behalf of the Spanish government.

The government mandates ICO to:

-- Provide financial backing for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). To this end, ICO channels loans ("mediation loans") to the Spanish banking system, which then on-lends these funds to SMEs. Each bank absorbs the commercial risk linked to the final SME loan;

-- Offer long-term loans in sectors of national interest, as well as manage export-promoting financial instruments and concessionary lending programs for developing countries on the government's behalf; and

-- Grant financial support in the event of natural disasters and economic crises. This government mandate further highlights ICO's central role as a financial vehicle to carry out national economic policies.

In line with the latter mandate, ICO has continued to implement a range of extraordinary financial measures to mitigate the effects of the current economic crisis. However, in our view, this mandate has not significantly deteriorated the quality of ICO's assets.

The negative outlook on ICO mirrors that on Spain. A downgrade of the sovereign would result in a downgrade of ICO.

The negative outlook on Spain reflects our view of the risks to Spain's economic growth linked to private sector deleveraging, external financing pressures, and their impact on budgetary consolidation. We could lower our ratings on Spain if, consistent with our downside scenario, the economy contracts in 2012, Spain's fiscal position significantly deviates from the government's budgetary targets, or additional labor market and other growth-enhancing reforms are delayed.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook on Spain, and thus, on ICO, to stable if, consistent with our upside scenario, the government meets its budgetary targets in 2011 and 2012, risks to external financing conditions subside, and Spain's economic growth prospects become more buoyant than we currently assume.

