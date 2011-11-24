HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 8:45 A.M. EST/1345 GMT
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Nov 24 NS Bank (formerly Independent Building Bank or IBB)
*Moody's changes outlook on NS Bank's B3/E+ to negative from stable
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian mobile payments and digital wallet firm MobiKwik says it is in talks to raise more funds at a level that would give the start-up a $1 billion valuation, as it pushes to forge new ties with banks and offer new financial services on its platform.
PARIS, Feb 8 Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.