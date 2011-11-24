(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Coca-Cola Icecek A.S.'s (CCI) Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-' and changed its Outlook to Stable from Positive. This action follows Fitch's change of Turkey's Outlook to Stable from Positive (see "Fitch Revises Turkey's Outlook to Stable; Affirms 'BB+'"; dated 23 November 2011). CCI's Long-term foreign currency IDR remains constrained by Turkey's Country Ceiling of 'BBB-'.The agency has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.

The ratings continue to reflect CCI's strong presence within its markets and the operational support and oversight provided by The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC, rated 'A+'/Stable), which owns 20.1% of CCI. These factors are balanced against below-average EBITDA margins compared with other Coca-Cola bottlers (15.9% average for CCI between 2008 and 2010 versus 18.7% for others), significant foreign exchange exposure, and CCI's appetite to grow its international operations in markets which show high volume growth potential.

The local currency IDR incorporates two notches due to embedded support from TCCC. CCI is the sixth-largest bottler in the Coca-Cola System in terms of sales volume in the fastest growing countries in the world. Furthermore, TCCC has significant influence on CCI's management as the brand owner, which is formally reflected in CCI's Articles of Association. As such, TCCC wields significant influence over CCI's operations and finances, in excess of what would be implied by its 20.1% ownership stake. The level of operational integration is also high as CCI buys concentrate from TCCC, licenses its brands and applies the same know-how and marketing practices. At the same time, without CCI, TCCC would not have the infrastructure to effectively distribute its products in Turkey and Middle East. CCI is also involved in various social responsibility projects together with TCCC.

CCI showed strong revenue growth in 2010 and 9M11 driven by volume growth and new product launches, especially in the non-carbonated drinks category, as well as pricing actions in 2011. Net leverage fell to 1.5x as of 31 December 2010 while FFO interest coverage remains healthy at around 8x. These levels provide plenty of headroom under CCI's rating.

Fitch recognises that input cost inflation will erode profitability and therefore expects margins to decline up to 200bp in 2011. In addition, increased capex, working capital investments and dividends will lead to negative FCF, while the devaluation of the lira will contribute to rising net leverage within the range of 2x-2.5x in 2011 and 2012 assuming the TRY/USD exchange rate remains at or below 2.00 (versus 1.75 - 1.85 over the last 30 days).

CCI is exposed to material foreign exchange risk as 30% of the cost of goods sold is denominated in foreign currencies, primarily US dollars. In addition, from a balance sheet perspective, the company had a net foreign currency liability position of TRY713m as of 30 September 2011, reflecting that 84% of its debt is denominated in foreign currencies. However, Fitch acknowledges CCI does not have any meaningful debt redemptions until March 2014 following the successful completion of its three-year USD600m new syndicated bank loan in March 2011.

The Stable Outlook is predicated on the basis that consolidated volumes will grow between 7% and 10% in 2012, with lower price rises and that capex will moderate enabling the company to be FCF-positive and leverage to remain below 2.5x. In Fitch's view, there is limited room in the ratings for potential bolt-on acquisitions or additional foreign exchange losses in the event of a sharp further devaluation of the lira.

A negative rating action could follow if there was material permanent deterioration in FCF generation with lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 2.5x for an extended period along with FFO interest coverage below 6x. In the event of a sharp devaluation of the lira, Fitch will look at the group's willingness and timing to undertake any necessary cash preservation measures such as dividend and capex reduction (as observed in 2009).

An upgrade of the local currency IDR is unlikely given CCI's position as the highest-rated Turkish corporate and below-average profit margins.