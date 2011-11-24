BRIEF-Aker Solutions signs 2 engineering framework contracts with BP
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP
Nov 24 Lanark Master Issuer plc, Series 2011-1
*Moody's assigns provisional Aaa (sf) ratings to RMBS notes to be issued by Lanark 2011-1
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP
Feb 8 Outgoing GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty told reporters:
LONDON, Feb 8 Royal Dutch Shell has submitted a plan to the British government for dismantling its Brent North Sea production platforms, a turning point for the UK oil industry as operators face the huge challenge of gradually abandoning depleted fields after 40 years of production.