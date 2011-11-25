(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has affirmed United Overseas Bank
(Thai) Public Company Limited's (UOB Thai) Long-term
Foreign-Currency IDR (LTFC IDR) at 'BBB+' and National Long-Term
Rating at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating list
is provided at the end of this commentary.
UOB Thai's ratings are primarily based on Singapore's United
Overseas Bank (UOB, 'AA-'/Stable) remaining the
controlling shareholder. Given UOB's reputation and resources,
Fitch believes that there would be a high probability of
shareholder support, if required. The National Rating reflects
the agency's view that Thailand's restriction on the foreign
ownership limit at 49% is unlikely to prevent a capitalisation
by UOB, if required, to support its Thai subsidiary.
A negative rating action on the support-driven ratings could
result from a lowering in UOB's shareholding or propensity of
support provided to UOB Thai. Also, UOB Thai's LTFC IDR is
capped by the sovereign's Country Ceiling, hence a change in
Thailand's Country Ceiling would affect the former's rating.
The bank's Viability Rating (VR) takes into consideration
its strong capitalisation. While Fitch believes UOB Thai could
utilise liquidity support, if required from its parent, it
remains self-sufficient. However, the bank's funding profile has
weakened considerably from 2010, as reflected by a rising
loan-to-deposit ratio, due to deposits contraction and an
increasing reliance on non-deposit funds (such as bills of
exchange). This is likely reflective of UOB Thai's moderate
franchise, which its VR has taken into account.
Fitch sees no near-term momentum for a positive rating
action on the VR, though continuous meaningful strengthening of
its franchise without higher risk tolerance, while improving
asset quality and reserves would support its VR. A negative
rating action may occur from a further weakening of its funding
profile, and/or an aggressive asset growth strategy that
compromises its capital position and future asset quality.
The bank's net profit in H111 declined yoy due mainly to a
lower net interest margin, moderate loan growth and higher
operating expenses. As with other domestic peers, in Q411 and
2012, Fitch expects UOB Thai to see a decline in revenue due to
flood relief programmes provided to affected customers.
UOB Thai maintains a strong capital position with Tier 1
ratio of 16.9% at end-June 2011, although this is down from
19.5% at end-2009 due to a more aggressive growth strategy;
longer term, the bank targets a Tier 1 ratio of 14%-15%, which
Fitch notes would still be higher than most domestic and
international peers. While asset quality has steadily improved
with NPLs declining to THB7.3bn, or 4.3% of total loans at
end-June 2011 (end-2010: THB8.6bn or 5.3%), it remains weaker
than major domestic banks and UOB's banking subsidiaries in
Asia.
UOB Thai's ratings have been affirmed as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2';
- Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
- Individual Rating at 'C';
- Support Rating at '2';
- National Long-term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook;
and
- National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'.