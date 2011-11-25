(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on SRE Group Ltd. (B-/Negative/--; cnB-/--) are not affected by the company's subsidiary China New Town Development Ltd.'s(CNTD) cancellation of the sale of two land parcels, and profit warning for 2011.

In our ratings on SRE, we have already factored in volatility in CNTD's cash flows and revenue contribution. We had expected demand for land to be weak because a deepening correction in the Chinese property market is likely to affect property developers' appetite for land acquisitions.

SRE's liquidity position remains weak, but the company has no imminent refinancing risk. The company has increased its liquidity buffer somewhat after it issued Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 550 million in convertible notes to its controlling shareholder in November 2011. CNTD also raised Chinese renminbi (RMB) 751.4 million from a trust loan in October 2011.