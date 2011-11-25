(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has today affirmed CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust's (H-REIT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects H-REIT's credit strengths, which include adequate leverage and debt service coverage levels, a completely unencumbered portfolio which affords it greater financial flexibility, a low gearing ratio of 26.5%, strong and stable revenue per available room (RevPAR) and occupancy rates among its Singapore hotel properties, and a strong sponsor, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc..

The Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that H-REIT's portfolio performance is likely to remain stable, on account of a resilient Singapore economy and booming tourism sector. The stability of rental income from its Australian properties as guaranteed by Accor S.A. ('BBB-'/Outlook Stable/'F3') further supports the Stable Outlook.

H-REIT's leverage ratio remains consistent with the rating category. Its net debt divided by recurring operating EBITDA was 4.1x for the annualised year ended September 30, 2011, compared with 3.0x and 3.6x for the year ending 31 December 2010 and 31 December 2009, respectively. Its fixed charge coverage (defined as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures less straight line rent adjustments, divided by the sum of interest expense, capitalised interest and preferred stock dividends) was strong at 7.7x for the annualised year ended September 30 2011, up from 4.7x for the year ended December 2010.

Credit concerns are focused on H-REIT's liquidity coverage ratio. About 49% of H-REIT's debt will mature in August 2013, while 22% will mature in December 2013. H-REIT's liquidity coverage ratio with sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under H-REIT's committed unsecured revolving credit facilities, expected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividend distributions) divided by uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and expected recurring capital expenditures) over the next 18-24 month period is 0.3x. However, Fitch expects the refinancing risk on account of the debt maturity concentration to be manageable due to the overall low gearing, a completely unencumbered portfolio, as well as H-REIT's access to the multi-currency medium term note programme with an unutilised amount currently at SGD586.4m.

H-REIT's properties have a geographical concentration in Singapore, and a concentration in the volatile hotel sector, which is, to a certain extent, mitigated by the minimum rent structure comprising approximately 51% of H-REIT's gross rental revenue. As of September 2011 about 80% of H-REIT's year-to-date gross revenue was generated from its Singapore properties. H-REIT does not have any interest rate or currency swaps to manage its interest rate and foreign currency exposures, although the denomination of 22% of its debt in AUD offers a certain degree of natural hedge for its foreign currency exposures, as about 13.8% of its year-to-date gross revenue is generated from its portfolio of five Australian hotels.

H-REIT is the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore and was listed in July 2006. H-REIT's current portfolio comprises six hotels and one shopping arcade in Singapore, five hotels in Australia and one hotel in New Zealand.