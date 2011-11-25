(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Malaysia-based MISC Bhd. (BBB+/Negative/--) is not affected by the shipping company's planned exit from the liner business by June 2012. While the proposed transaction will likely result in losses for MISC, most of the losses will be non-cash in nature.

MISC's liner operation suffered losses of US$789 million during the past three years, affecting the company's overall financial performance. Nevertheless, we believe the business relationship between MISC and its parent has strengthened over this period, supporting the rating. Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local currency A/Stable/--; axAA+/--) owns a 62.7% stake in the company.

