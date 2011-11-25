(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S.'s (Asya) proposed
Sukuk issue's expected rating of 'B+(EXP). Asya is no longer going ahead with the process due to
adverse market conditions.
Fitch currently rates Asya as follows:
Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S.:
Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'B+' Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'B'
National Long-term rating: 'A-(tur)' Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'b+'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'NF'
Individual Rating: 'D'