(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has revised West China Cement Limited's (WCC) Outlook to Negative from Stable. The agency has affirmed WCC's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'BB'.

The Outlook revision is driven by the ongoing price war in Shaanxi province exacerbated by falling demand and rising raw material prices, which has weakened WCC's margins. In addition, the company undertook an aggressive 7.2m ton capacity expansion in Xinjiang and Shaanxi this year, which will result in leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDAR, exceeding 2x at end-2011. However, Fitch expects improvement in market conditions by mid-2012. The scale and sustainability of this improvement and WCC's discipline to scale back capex will be key factors for determining whether further negative actions are warranted.

The price war in Shaanxi is driven by leading players focusing operations in the central part of the province. While WCC's core market in southern Shaanxi is relatively isolated, rising raw material costs mean that it is now achieving a gross margin of CNY70-80 per ton compared with CNY96/ton achieved in H111 and CNY118/ton in H110. In addition, demand has weakened due to the scaling back of some infrastructure projects in H211 and unusually high rainfall in September. WCC's strength from geographic isolation is reflected in its margins which, while weakened, is significantly above the CNY0-25/ton achieved by players in central Shaanxi.

Fitch notes that the price depression in Shaanxi does not reflect nationwide trends, which have shown only marginal declines. The exit of smaller and less efficient players during the price war and the recovery of demand as the government executes non-rail related infrastructure projects in Shaanxi will likely result in market improvement in the province by mid-2012. This along with the ramping of production from WCC's new plants should improve WCC's margins. If WCC is disciplined in managing its capex in 2012, its leverage may recover to below 1.5x by end-2012.

Following the Outlook revision, Fitch may downgrade WCC's rating if its gross profit stays below CNY90/ton on a sustained basis, capacity utilisation stays below 90%, capex for 2012 exceeds CNY500m, or if its leverage remains above 1.5x by end-2012. The rating Outlook may be revised back to Stable if WCC shows signs of gross profit reverting back to above CNY100/ton on a sustained basis, with utilisation rates above 90%, resulting in leverage being sustained below 1.5x.