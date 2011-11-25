(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Dhanlaxmi Bank's (DBL) Outlook to Stable from Positive. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed DBL's INR170m lower Tier II debt at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations that structural challenges facing the bank from its aggressive expansion in recent years are unlikely to improve its overall credit profile in the short- to medium-term. Since FY09 (end-March 2009), the bank's operating performance has been impacted by substantial loan growth, which is being increasingly funded through wholesale deposits, and from large investments in infrastructure and other resources. The bank has increased its branch network by 40% and headcount by three times since FY08. Amid low net interest margins (NIMs) and a significantly high operating cost base, profitability remains weak.

DLB's asset quality has remained stable thus far, with a gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 0.55% and a net NPA ratio of 0.17% at H1FY12 (0.74% and 0.30%, respectively, at FY11). However, the moderating economic growth and high interest rate environment may impact its loan portfolio, a large part of which is not seasoned. DLB expects to grow at a slower rate in FY12 after the aggressive 81% loan growth in FY11. However, its capitalisation is weakening (Tier I ratio: 8.73% in H1FY12; 9.41% in FY11) from low internal capital generation, while raising fresh common equity is difficult in the current equity market environment.

The ratings may be downgraded if there is a significant deterioration in capitalisation, or there are any signs of deterioration in the bank's funding. A rating downgrade may also result from any stresses on asset quality that may lead to a sharp drop in earnings or net losses.

Fitch expects DBL's operating performance to remain weak for the next 12-18 months, as its operating cost base and funding costs are less likely to decline in the near-term. Return on assets (ROA) was low at 0.23% in FY11, from a low NIM (2.65%) and a high 83.6% cost-income ratio. DLB reported annualised ROA of 0.11% in H1FY12 and Fitch expects it to remain low in the near-term.

The rapid expansion of the bank's loan book has necessitated an increased reliance on wholesale bulk deposits. Although the absolute amount of low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits more than doubled at H1FY12 from FY08 due to an increased branch network, CASA/total deposits fell to 19.7% from 29%. Fitch does not expect DLB's CASA ratio to rise materially, partly from increased competition after the recent deregulation of savings bank interest rates by the Reserve bank of India.

DLB is an 'old private' sector bank, with the registered office in Kerala, a south Indian state. The bank operates through a network of 275 branches and has expanded its presence in regions outside south India in the last two-three years.