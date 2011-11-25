(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has assigned MMFSL DA Nov 2011 - an
ABS transaction - an expected rating as follows:
INR3,045.19m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)(exp)';
Outlook Stable
The new tractor loan pool to be assigned to the purchaser is
originated by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
(MMFSL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch
AA+(ind)'/Stable).
The expected rating addresses the timely payment of interest
and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of
July 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The
rating is based on the origination, servicing, collection and
recovery expertise of MMFSL, the legal and financial structure
of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided.
The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR3,045.19m, as of
the cut-off date of 31 October 2011. In this transaction, the
credit enhancement for the pool is in the form of an irrevocable
and unconditional corporate undertaking provided by the
originator, which is equal to 10.90% of initial principal
outstanding as of the cut off date. The credit enhancement is
available to cover both credit and liquidity risks in the
transaction.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model
based on the financial structure of the transaction. The agency
also analysed historical data to determine the base values of
key variables that would influence the level of expected losses
in this transaction. The base values of the default rate,
recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency,
prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether
the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current
rating level.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
A presale report for this transaction will be available
shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchindia.com.