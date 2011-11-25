(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We view Chaoda's liquidity as weak and we believe the company's current offshore cash balance and other sources of liquidity could be insufficient if the convertible bond becomes payable.

-- There is a lack of clarity over the company's current offshore cash balance, and we believe the company has limited ability to access the capital markets.

-- According to our criteria, companies with a weak liquidity score will not receive a rating higher than 'B-'. We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating on Chaoda to 'B-' from 'BB-'.

-- We have kept all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd. to 'B-' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we lowered the Greater China credit scale ratings on Chaoda to 'cnB' from 'cnBB+'. We kept all of the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were originally placed on Oct. 4, 2011.

"We lowered the rating on Chaoda by three notches to reflect our view that the company's liquidity is weak and that its current offshore cash balance and other sources of liquidity could be insufficient if, at investors' request, it needs to early redeem its US$200 million convertible bond due 2015," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe Poon. "In addition, we have no clarity about Chaoda's offshore cash balance. We also believe the company has limited access to capital markets. According to our criteria, companies with a weak liquidity score will not receive a rating higher than 'B-'."

The rating remains on CreditWatch to reflect our uncertainty over the strength of Chaoda's liquidity and its ability to repay the convertible bond in a timely manner.

Share trading in Chaoda was suspended on Sept. 26, 2010. Under the terms of the convertible bond, holders have the option to require Chaoda to buy back the bond if shares in the company are suspended for more than 60 consecutive days on the stock exchange. In our view, if the bond repayment is accelerated, Chaoda's liquidity position will be materially weakened.

The rating on Chaoda continues to reflect the company's weak corporate governance, extensive related-party transactions, very aggressive growth appetite, and exposure to a fragmented market. We also believe that Chaoda has a mixed track record in transparency and information disclosure. The company's established position as an industrialized agriculture enterprise and good geographic diversification temper these weaknesses.

We view Chaoda as having weak sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the next 12 months if the convertible bond becomes repayable soon. We note the disposal of shares in Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd. for about Hong Kong dollar 466 million would provide some liquidity sources to buy back the convertible bond. In our view, Chaoda's limited access to capital markets and historically limited access to bank borrowings may negatively affect its liquidity position. Liquidity will be weakened further if the company does not scale back its aggressive capital expenditure. As of Dec. 31, 2010, the company was in net cash position with Chinese renminbi 3.89 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and no short-term debt due.

"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch after receiving more clarity about the convertible bond arrangements, the company's liquidity situation, and the annual results," said Mr. Poon. We may lower the rating to the 'CCC' category or below in the near future if we believe Chaoda is highly vulnerable to nonpayment of its debt obligations.

