(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on Portuguese
banks' Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
Viability Ratings (VR) following the agency's downgrade of
Portugal's sovereign rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' with a Negative
Outlook (see "Fitch Downgrades Portugal to 'BB+', Outlook
Negative," dated 24 November 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). The
agency has also downgraded debt issues guaranteed by the
Republic of Portugal under its government-guaranteed issuance
scheme to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', mirroring the rating action taken
on Portugal's sovereign rating. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of this comment.
Fitch has downgraded the Long-term IDRs and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) of Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD),
Banco Comercial Portugues (Millennium bcp) and Banco
BPI, to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'and the Short-term IDRs to
'B' from 'F3'. The IDRs and SRF of Caixa Economica Montepio
Geral (Montepio Geral) and Banif - Banco
Internacional do Funchal (Banif) have been affirmed
at 'BB' and 'B', respectively. The Outlook for all five banks is
Negative in line with that of the sovereign. Any further
downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating would trigger a further
downgrade of the Long-term IDRs and SRFs of CGD, Millenium bcp
and Banco BPI. The IDRs and SRFs of Montepio and Banif might
only be downgraded if Portugal was downgraded by more than one
notch.
The five Portuguese banks' Long-term IDRs remain at their
SRF based on Fitch's assessment of available sovereign and/or
international support. A EUR12bn capital support package is
available to the Portuguese banks as part of an IMF/EU support
package. The downgrade of the Long-term IDRs, SRFs and Support
Ratings of CGD, Millenium bcp and Banco BPI are the direct
consequence of Portugal's sovereign downgrade.
Fitch has also downgraded the VRs of CGD, Millenium bcp and
Banco BPI. For all banks, this reflects Fitch's view that the
banks need to strengthen capitalisation but that their
flexibility to do so is likely to become increasingly
constrained, particularly due to the weakening economic
environment and likely worsening of earnings and asset quality.
The downgrades also reflect the continuing extremely challenging
funding environment, which is likely to increase pressure on
these banks' funding and liquidity profiles, despite recent
success in improving the proportion of loans that are funded by
deposits.
As a result of the above rating actions, senior,
subordinated and hybrid debt issued by CGD, Millennium bcp and
Banco BPI have been downgraded. The rating of hybrid capital
instruments reflects the increasing risk of non-performance,
whether due to the banks' weakening financial condition or,
should the banks need to resort to capital support from the
authorities, losses being enforced under the EU state aid
burden-sharing concept. Under Fitch's criteria, hybrid
non-performance can arise in a number of ways, including coupon
deferral or omission or if a tender or exchange offer is
considered to be a distressed debt exchange.
CGD benefits from its strong retail franchise and dominant
market share of deposits, which has been supportive of its
funding profile (net loans/deposits ratio of 126% as per Bank of
Portugal (BoP) at end-Q311). However, CGD's overall performance
deteriorated in Q311 and this is likely to continue. Under BoP's
more stringent non-performing loan (NPL) definition, its
reported 'credit at risk' or new NPL ratio deteriorated to 6.3%
at end-Q311 from 4.2% at end-2010. It is faced with the
challenge of meeting sizeable debt maturities until 2013 (around
7.5% of total assets) as well as increasing regulatory core
capital from 8.4% at end-Q311 to 9% by year-end. CGD plans to
sell its insurance business and equity stakes to improve
capital.
CGD's subsidiary Caixa - Banco de Investimento is the
investment banking arm of the group and is fully integrated. As
such, its IDRs are in line with its parent's, reflecting a
moderate probability of support.
Millennium bcp faces various challenges due to a
comparatively weak position in terms of funding and liquidity
and credit risk. The bank had a net loans/deposits ratio of 154%
(as per BoP) at end-Q311 and a high reliance on ECB funding (16%
of total asset at end-Q311). Furthermore, it has sizeable debt
maturities until 2013 (5% of end-Q311 total assets) which
compares with a lower level of unencumbered ECB eligible assets
(3.6%). Its credit at risk ratio is the weakest among its peers
at 9.5% at end-Q311. If recent measures to improve capital are
considered, its regulatory core capital would be 9.1%. However,
further capital will be needed to offset the capital shortfall
arising from fair valuing its Portuguese sovereign exposure.
Banco BPI's capital levels are under greater pressure than
some of its peers after considering the comparatively higher
capital shortfalls arising from fair valuing its large sovereign
debt exposure. However, the bank compares favourably with
regards to asset quality and funding and liquidity. At end-Q311,
its credit at risk ratio was 3.2% and its net loans/deposits
ratio was 115% (as per BoP) at end-Q311. The bank has limited
reliance on ECB funding and sufficient unencumbered ECB eligible
assets to cover its medium-term refinancing needs until 2013 (6%
of total assets).
Banco Portuguese de Investimento's is the investment banking
arm of the group and it is fully integrated. As such, its IDRs
are in line with its parent's, reflecting a moderate probability
of support.