(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings says the UK government's rejection of statutory intervention in the pub sector is positive for securitisations of leased and tenanted pubs. But the sector will remain under pressure from the longer-term challenges it faces. The government's decision therefore does not change our negative outlook on the tenanted pub sector.

The UK government said on Thursday that it would not take action "in setting the terms of commercial, contractual relationships" between pub companies and tenants, rejecting a call from the Business, Innovation and Skills Select Committee for statutory intervention on the "beer tie", under which pubcos can oblige a licensee to purchase beer through the pubco rather than on the open market.

Had the government accepted the committee's recommendation, it could have accelerated the process of reducing rents. The decision therefore alleviates our concern that sharper falls in rents would reduce the ability of highly leveraged pubcos to service their debt.

However, one of the key elements of the self-regulatory package is that the Industry Framework Code is to be strengthened and made legally binding. This strengthened code is likely to abolish upward-only rent reviews and force pub companies to be transparent with their lessees on issues such as charges for dilapidation repairs and income from gaming machines. Therefore, downward pressure on rents may still result from the government's decision.

The medium- to long-term challenges facing the tenanted pub sector, including the likelihood of an economic downturn, remain, despite a slowdown in the decline of on-trade beer sales.

Fitch rates whole business securitisations backed (at least partly) by tied leased and tenanted pubs from Punch Taverns Finance Plc, Punch Taverns Finance B Ltd, Unique Pub Finance Company Plc, Spirit Issuer plc, Marston's Issuer plc and Greene King Finance Plc.