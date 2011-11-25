(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has assigned OOO Gazprom Capital's RUB15bn 7.5% domestic notes due 6 November 2014 a final local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' and final National senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)'. The notes are Series 03 issued under OOO Gazprom Capital's RUB30bn debt issuance programme rated at local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' and National senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)'.

OOO Gazprom Capital is a 100%-owned subsidiary of OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Positive/'F3'). The notes are guaranteed by OAO Gazprom for the maximum amount of RUB21bn for four years. The proceeds from the notes issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.