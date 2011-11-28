(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Genus Power Infrastrucutres
Limited's (GPIL) additional INR100m fund-based working capital
facilities and INR1,000m non-fund based working capital facilities 'Fitch
A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)' ratings.
GPIL's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:
- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)'
- INR64m long-term loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)'
- INR1,900m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch
A1(ind)'
- INR6,100m non-fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch
A1(ind)'
- INR1,000m commercial paper programme (carved out of fund-based working
capital limits): 'Fitch A1(ind)'
Incorporated in 1994, GPIL is part of the Kailash Group of Companies. It
manufactures electronic energy meters, transformers and power systems, besides
undertaking turnkey projects for utilities in power transmission and
distribution. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), the company had
revenues of INR7.16bn, an EBITDA of INR1.02bn and a profit after tax of INR610m
(including extra-ordinary item of INR63.1m).
For more information on GPIL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating
action commentary, "Fitch Affirms Genus Power Infrastructures' Ratings ", dated
18 August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.