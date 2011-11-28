(Agency corrects the media release published earlier today, the outlook in
the headline was misstated. A corrected version follows.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28-
-- Powerlong's financial strength is weakening as contracted sales
in 2011 have been much weaker than we expected.
-- Powerlong may need to make an earlier-than-scheduled repayment of
notes if its share price drops and the company fails to top up the value of
its pledged shares, triggering a change-of-control event.
-- We are revising the outlook on the China-based real estate developer
to negative from stable. We are also affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate
credit rating on Powerlong and the 'B' issue rating on its outstanding senior
unsecured notes.
-- We are also lowering the Greater China credit scale rating on
Powerlong to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB' and that on the company's notes to 'cnB+'
from 'cnBB-'.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the
outlook on China-based property developer Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. to
negative from stable. We also lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on
Powerlong to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB' and that on the company's outstanding senior
unsecured notes to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating on Powerlong and the 'B' issue rating on the
notes.
"We revised the outlook to reflect Powerlong's weakening financial strength
due to lower-than-expected contracted sales so far this year and the
heightened risk of a change-of-control event under the terms of the company's
senior notes if Powerlong's share price declines further," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Christopher Lee.
Powerlong's sales have been affected by a deepening property market
correction in China and the company's weak execution capability, in our view.
Contracted sales for the first 10 months of 2011 totaled Chinese renminbi (RMB)
4.60 billion, less than 50% of the company's original full-year budget. The
prospects of sales improving are limited because we expect the Chinese
government to continue tightening policy over the next 12 months.
Powerlong's weakening sales and increased leverage will likely push the
company closer to our downgrade triggers. The company's expansion has raised
its adjusted debt by 184% to RMB8.87 billion as at June 30, 2011, from a year
earlier. We expect Powerlong's total borrowings to rise to about RMB9.70
billion by the end of 2011 due to a Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 1 billion issuance
of senior notes to China Life Trustees Ltd. In our view, Powerlong has limited
headroom to increase onshore borrowings under a financial undertaking in its
HK$350 million offshore syndicated loan.
"We see heightened risk of a possible change of control that could result in
an accelerated repayment of outstanding notes," said Mr. Lee. "As of Nov. 11,
2011, Powerlong's major shareholders have pledged about 30.24% of the
company's total issued shares as security for the HK$1 billion notes. This
ratio has risen from 19.66% as at Sept. 8, 2011, due to a decline in
Powerlong's share price."
A change of control will happen if the controlling shareholders' ownership
drops to below 43.6%. Their shareholding is 66.36% as of Nov. 11, 2011. If the
share price falls further and the major shareholders fail to top up the value
of pledged assets within a short time, the noteholders could take ownership of
the pledged shares.
We may lower the rating if: (1) Powerlong's contracted sales remain
materially below our expectation; or (2) the company's debt-funded expansion
stays aggressive, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeds 5x and we don't see
signs of improvement. We could lower the rating by multiple notches if
Powerlong's liquidity risk heightens due to a potential change of control,
triggering an accelerated repayment of notes.
We may revise the outlook to stable if the company's property sales improve
and it restores its financial strength and liquidity buffer.
