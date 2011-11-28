(Agency corrects the media release published earlier today, the outlook in the headline was misstated. A corrected version follows.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28-

-- Powerlong's financial strength is weakening as contracted sales in 2011 have been much weaker than we expected.

-- Powerlong may need to make an earlier-than-scheduled repayment of notes if its share price drops and the company fails to top up the value of its pledged shares, triggering a change-of-control event.

-- We are revising the outlook on the China-based real estate developer to negative from stable. We are also affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Powerlong and the 'B' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

-- We are also lowering the Greater China credit scale rating on Powerlong to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB' and that on the company's notes to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the outlook on China-based property developer Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. to negative from stable. We also lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on Powerlong to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB' and that on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Powerlong and the 'B' issue rating on the notes.

"We revised the outlook to reflect Powerlong's weakening financial strength due to lower-than-expected contracted sales so far this year and the heightened risk of a change-of-control event under the terms of the company's senior notes if Powerlong's share price declines further," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Christopher Lee.

Powerlong's sales have been affected by a deepening property market correction in China and the company's weak execution capability, in our view. Contracted sales for the first 10 months of 2011 totaled Chinese renminbi (RMB) 4.60 billion, less than 50% of the company's original full-year budget. The prospects of sales improving are limited because we expect the Chinese government to continue tightening policy over the next 12 months.

Powerlong's weakening sales and increased leverage will likely push the company closer to our downgrade triggers. The company's expansion has raised its adjusted debt by 184% to RMB8.87 billion as at June 30, 2011, from a year earlier. We expect Powerlong's total borrowings to rise to about RMB9.70 billion by the end of 2011 due to a Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 1 billion issuance of senior notes to China Life Trustees Ltd. In our view, Powerlong has limited headroom to increase onshore borrowings under a financial undertaking in its HK$350 million offshore syndicated loan.

"We see heightened risk of a possible change of control that could result in an accelerated repayment of outstanding notes," said Mr. Lee. "As of Nov. 11, 2011, Powerlong's major shareholders have pledged about 30.24% of the company's total issued shares as security for the HK$1 billion notes. This ratio has risen from 19.66% as at Sept. 8, 2011, due to a decline in Powerlong's share price."

A change of control will happen if the controlling shareholders' ownership drops to below 43.6%. Their shareholding is 66.36% as of Nov. 11, 2011. If the share price falls further and the major shareholders fail to top up the value of pledged assets within a short time, the noteholders could take ownership of the pledged shares.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Powerlong's contracted sales remain materially below our expectation; or (2) the company's debt-funded expansion stays aggressive, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeds 5x and we don't see signs of improvement. We could lower the rating by multiple notches if Powerlong's liquidity risk heightens due to a potential change of control, triggering an accelerated repayment of notes.

We may revise the outlook to stable if the company's property sales improve and it restores its financial strength and liquidity buffer.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008