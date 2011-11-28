(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings to Driver Japan One's JPY25.0 billion Beneficial Interests and asset-backed loan (ABL) due May 2020. The collateral comprises Japanese auto loan receivables originated by Volkswagen Financial Services Japan Ltd. (VWFSJ; NR).

The originator will entrust a pool of auto loan receivables and cash with Shinsei Trust & Banking Co. Ltd., the trustee of the first trust (Trustee 1). The originator will receive the senior beneficial interest and subordinated beneficial interest. The senior beneficial interest will be fully redeemed in a lump sum after Trustee 1 receives funds raised from Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS) and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. (MUMSS) through ABLs (collectively, the "Underlying ABL"; RBS and MUMSS collectively referred to as the "Underlying ABL Lenders"). The Underlying ABL Lenders will entrust the Underlying ABL to Shinsei Trust & Banking, the trustee of the second trust (Trustee 2) and then sell the Beneficial Interests rated in this transaction to investors. (MUMSS will sell the Beneficial Interests to investors by itself and RBS will sell through RBS Securities Japan Ltd. via a private placement.) Investors may also choose to lend money to Trustee 2 through an ABL instead of purchasing the Beneficial Interests from the Underlying ABL Lenders.

The preliminary ratings reflect our views primarily on the following factors:

-- The credit risk and future performance of the collateral assets, which we have estimated through our analysis of the characteristics of the collateral assets, historical data, and other factors;

-- Credit support for the credit risk of the underlying assets, provided through overcollateralization;

-- Advance payment collections to mitigate commingling risk;

-- Cash reserves to be funded on the transaction's closing date to provide liquidity support to the transaction upon the occurrence of a servicer replacement;

-- The ability of VWFSJ as the initial servicer and JACCS Co. Ltd. as the subservicer to fulfill their roles in the transaction;

-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanisms, including the establishment of early amortization triggers that will convert principal payments to a sequential and monthly pass-through turbo structure under certain adverse circumstances; and

-- The transaction's legal structure, including a high likelihood that the rights of the holders of the Beneficial Interests and ABL to the entrusted auto loan receivables are not restricted in the event of the bankruptcy of the originator.

The preliminary ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in May 2020. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Nov. 28, 2011. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.