Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Ninex Developers Limited (NDL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. The agency has also assigned NDL's INR350m long-term bank loan a 'Fitch D(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect delays by NDL in interest payments and debt repayments due to its strained liquidity position. The company's cash and cash balance remained flat at INR79m as per the provisional results for the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11).

key positive rating guideline would be timely servicing of debt obligations by the company for the next six months.

NDL is the flagship company of the Ninex Group, a real estate group in the National Capital Region. NDL was incorporated in 2006 to undertake the group's real estate development projects. It has implemented projects in the housing, commercial, hospitality and education sectors. NDL is currently developing a residential complex in Sector-76, Gurgaon, and has many other projects in the pipeline. In FY11, NDL had revenue of INR181m.