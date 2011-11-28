(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We consider that Mercantile Investment Trust's investment performance has been weak over a prolonged time horizon, both in absolute terms and relative to the benchmark.

-- We are revising our outlook on Mercantile to negative from stable. At the same time, we are affirming our 'AA/A-1+' counterparty credit ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects our opinion that continued investment underperformance could weaken Mercantile's investor appeal and potentially increase management's appetite for future share buybacks.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on U.K.-incorporated Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (Mercantile, or the trust) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Mercantile.

The outlook revision reflects our assessment of a one-in-three probability of a rating downgrade over the two-year outlook horizon due to continued investment underperformance. We assess the trust's medium- to long-term investment performance as weak; it was previously adequate. On Oct. 31, 2011, Mercantile's performance was in line with the benchmark index over a 10-year time horizon, but it had underperformed the benchmark over one-, three-, and five-year time horizons. Near-to-medium term pressure on investment performance may continue, in our view, given the ongoing equity market volatility, weak investor confidence, and the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

While Mercantile has undertaken share buybacks in the past to manage the share price discount to NAV, there have been almost none in 2011. However, in our opinion, Mercantile's investor proposition could be weakened by continued investment underperformance, widening the share price discount to NAV. In our view, this could lead to an increase in Mercantile's appetite for share buybacks.

The ratings on Mercantile reflect its low leverage, well-diversified portfolio of listed U.K. equities, and consistent investment strategy. Offsetting these factors is Mercantile's uneven investment performance and sole focus on less-liquid mid- and small-cap U.K. stocks. Compared with the benchmark, it is developing a bias toward less liquid stocks that have a market capitalization under GBP300 million.

Mercantile's long-standing objective, as determined by its board, is to achieve long-term capital growth from a U.K. portfolio of midsize and small companies. The portfolio manager tends to seek value from those stocks within the FTSE 250 (i.e., the next 250 largest companies outside the FTSE 100) that have the potential to become FTSE 100 companies as well as small stocks with low market capitalization that have the potential to grow into larger companies.

Standard & Poor's considers the liquidity of Mercantile's investments to be adequate based on the marketability of the portfolio. However, Mercantile's focus on less-liquid stocks is a relative weakness in our assessment of liquidity.

The negative outlook reflects our opinion that continued investment underperformance could weaken Mercantile's investor appeal and potentially increase management's appetite for future share buybacks. In our view, Mercantile's focus on small- and mid-cap companies can lead to a higher degree of performance volatility and exposure to domestic economic risk.

We could lower the ratings over the two-year outlook horizon if we do not observe a sustained improvement in investment performance. We could also take rating action if we observe a material deterioration in Mercantile's portfolio liquidity. The ratings on Mercantile incorporate our tolerance of net debt-to-portfolio value of up to 15% and gross debt-to-adjusted shareholder funds of around 30%. Therefore, leverage above these levels could also put pressure on the ratings.

We could revise the outlook back to stable if we observed sustained improvement in the absolute and relative investment performance over the outlook horizon.

