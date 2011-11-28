(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Bank of India's (Union
Bank) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'. The Outlook
is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is included at the end of this
commentary.
Union Bank's National Long-Term Rating is support-driven as there is high
probability of support from the Government of India (GoI), if required, in view
of the bank's high systemic importance and the GoI's 57.1% stake (H1FY12).
However, the rating is a notch lower than its peers to reflect moderate credit
matrices. Union Bank is India's seventh-largest public sector bank and 10th
largest commercial bank by assets. The ratings of Union's tier 1 bonds and upper
and lower tier 2 bonds are based on Fitch's criteria for rating Indian national
bank hybrids and subordinated debt.
Union's asset quality deteriorated further in H112 as reported incremental
delinquencies spiked. Despite aggressive write-offs in FY11 and H112, the gross
NPL ratio worsened - H1FY12: 3.5% (FY11: 2.3%). While high delinquencies in
loans, particularly in H112, is partly due to the bank migrating to an automatic
system-based recognition of NPLs, delinquencies from the restructured portfolio
SMEs and export credit have also been high. Further, the bank has also witnessed
delinquencies in a few large accounts as well.
While the pace of incremental delinquencies is likely to moderate, the
bank's high exposure in select interest sensitive sectors (such as
infrastructure and metals), stress in a few large accounts, and a changing
loan-mix remain a cause of concern to asset quality. The specific NPL coverage
of the bank is low, and further declined to 42.4% in H1FY12 (FY11: 49%).
However, the increased emphasis of the bank on NPL resolutions can improve
recovery from delinquent accounts, especially from small borrowers.
Union Bank's funding is largely through retail deposits. Low cost current
and savings deposits are respectable (H1FY12: 32.1%), and is better versus some
large public sector banks. The proportion of bulk deposits (wholesale deposits
and certificate of deposits) in term deposit is low, and has declined, which is
reflected in lower incremental funding cost. However, the proportion of bulk
deposits may increase should the bank experience higher loan growth in H2FY12.
Union Bank's capitalisation (Tier 1 capital H1FY12: 8.54%; FY11:8.69%) is
moderate especially in view of its weak asset quality, low specific NPL coverage
and presence of hybrids in Tier 1. Capitalisation was supported in FY11 by
capital infusion from the government through equity (INR6.8bn) and preference
shares (INR1.1bn). Nevertheless, the bank's internal accrual is modest and it
would require additional capital to support its growth. While the agency notes a
high probability of support from the government of India during stress, it
envisages banks which perform better financially to get precedence in receiving
growth capital from the government.
High employee costs and higher credit costs have stressed the bank's
profitability (H1FY12 Return on Assets (RoA): 0.75%). Profitability is likely to
remain under pressure as deposits get re-priced at higher rates, thereby
compressing net interest margins and elevated credit cost, at least over the
short-term, eventually resulting in subdued RoA.
Union Bank's rating could come under pressure from a weakening of its
franchise, which in turn leads to a weakening of systemic importance. The
National Long-Term Rating may be upgraded if there is a sustained improvement in
its financial metrics.
Union Bank had a pan-India franchise with 3,138 branches at H1FY12. The
bank's international presence is still small - FY11: 2.7% of total assets -
while other businesses (asset management, insurance) are fairly nascent
Union Bank's ratings have been affirmed as follows:
- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AA+(ind)'; Outlook Stable;
- INR10bn Lower Tier 2 bonds: 'Fitch AA+(ind)';
- INR3bn Perpetual Tier 1 notes: 'Fitch AA(ind)'; and
- INR10bn Upper Tier 2 bonds: 'Fitch AA(ind)'.