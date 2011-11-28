(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Baroda's (BOB) Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (FC LT IDR) and Bank of Baroda New Zealand's (BOBNZ) LT IDR at 'BBB-'. BOB's National Long-Term rating has also been affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

BOB's FC LT IDR, Support Rating Floor and National ratings factor in Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from its principal shareholder - the Government of India (GOI, 57.03%, 'BBB-'/ Stable). The expectation is driven by BOB's systemic importance as India's fourth-largest bank by assets and third-largest by deposits, and its strong franchise. The LT IDR also derives strength from its viability rating (VR: 'bbb-'), reflecting its consistently strong financials and robust funding. BOBNZ's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from BOB, given 100% ownership and management control.

BOB has maintained sound asset quality since FY09 due to its robust risk assessment and monitoring processes. Gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased marginally to 1.41% in H1FY12 (end-September 2011) from 1.36% at end-FY11. This is despite a transition (like all government banks) to the system-based method of measuring NPL, which led to substantial incremental NPLs for many peers. However, asset quality may come under pressure over the near-term from the substantial international loan book (25% of gross loans, gross NPL ratio was 0.69% in H1FY12), if macroeconomic environment deteriorates further.

Net profits grew only by 17% (annualised) in H1FY12 compared to 38.7% in FY11 due to declining interest margins as the cost of funding continued to rise in the domestic and international markets along with higher credit costs. Return on average assets declined to 1.2% from 1.3%. Fitch notes that BOB's lower fee income than those of private banks (H1FY12: 13% of operating income) does not compensate for the decline in margins. However, its high operating efficiency and low operating costs (cost-to-income ratio: around 36% in H1FY12) secure profitability to some extent. A further slowdown in margins is possible over the near-term as the bank slows its lending and pays higher rate on its savings deposits as savings account rates have been deregulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

BOB received INR24.6bn from the GOI in FY11, and is further expected to receive around INR7.75bn in H2FY12. Post this, the government's stake in the bank is expected to increase to 58% and Tier 1 ratio to over 10% from 8.82% in H1FY12 (excluding half yearly profits). The latter will also include yearly profits and be sufficient to sustain business for the next three years as loan growth is targeted around 18%-20% during this period.

Funding remains robust with retail current and savings deposits contributing 34% to domestic deposits in H1FY12, given the bank's strong presence in Western India. BOB also maintains small surplus liquidity (around 3% of net demand and time liabilities) above the statutory liquidity requirement of 24%.

BOB's LT IDR is likely to move in line with the sovereign rating, given Fitch's expectation of continued strong support. The VR rating is linked to the bank's standalone financial performance; therefore, a persistent decline in the same may lead to a downgrade in VR, which will lead to a downgrade in BOB's FC hybrid instrument ratings by at least one notch as per Fitch's criteria of rating hybrid securities. That being said, Fitch expects BOB's financials to remain stable over the near- to medium-term.