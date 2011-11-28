(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has taken Northumbrian Services Limited's (NSL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and its senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+' off Rating Watch Negative and placed the Long-term IDR on Stable Outlook. Its Short-term IDR remains 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed its main subsidiary, Northumbrian Water Limited's (NWL) Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook for NWL's Long-term IDR is Stable.

This rating action follows recent confirmation by NWL and UK Water (2011) Limited - the acquirer of Northumbrian Water Group Plc - of the post-acquisition financing structure for the group. Fitch has been informed by the company that financial institutions that have term debt outstanding to the group with change of control language have waived those rights, so that respective funding arrangements will stay in place. As previously expected by Fitch, around GBP232m of acquisition debt taken out by UK Water (2011) Limited has been pushed down into NWL.

Fitch forecasts consolidated gearing for Northumbrian Water Group Plc (unrated) at below 70% (pension-adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) excluding the Kielder securitisation and project financings related to the group's non-regulated businesses). The post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover ratio (PMICR) is expected to range above 1.5x. Such metrics are commensurate with Fitch's ratio guidelines for NSL's 'BBB' IDR.

For NWL and its additional acquisition debt, Fitch forecasts pension-adjusted net debt/RAV below 67.5% and PMICR around 1.7x (5-year average for the price control period). Such metrics are commensurate with Fitch's ratio guidelines for NWL's 'BBB+' IDR.

As part of the acquisition financing a new GBP400m capex facility and GBP50m working capital facility were put in place for NWL (with a five-year maturity), which provide for sufficient liquidity until at least March 2014.

Northumbrian Water Finance plc's (NWF) bonds benefit from a guarantee from NWL and are rated 'A-'.