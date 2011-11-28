(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- The French Green and Socialist parties' announced an electoral pact to reduce France's dependence on nuclear power on Nov. 15, 2011.

Based on its reading of the pact, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services understands that:

-- 24 out the 58 nuclear reactors operated by Electricite de France S.A. (EDF; AA-/Stable/A-1+) in France would close by 2025, of which two reactors in Fessenheim would be immediately shut down. The pact aims to reduce France's dependence on nuclear power to 50% from 75% currently.

-- No new nuclear projects would be initiated. We understand, however, that completion of the Flamanville nuclear plant currently under construction would be allowed.

-- Existing nuclear fuel recycling and storage operations would be converted into waste treatment and plant dismantling activities.

The electoral pact was concluded ahead of the upcoming French presidential and legislative elections in May and June 2012. In our view, the electoral pact marks the end of France's long-standing political consensus on nuclear energy.

We believe that the electoral pact, if implemented, could also mark the end of France's long-standing, nuclear-based independent energy strategy, of which EDF and AREVA (BBB+/Negative/A-2) have been the key pillars and instruments. In our view, the pact could have significant adverse credit implications for both EDF and AREVA over the longer term.

We base our opinion on the following factors:

-- Implementation of the electoral pact, in its current form, would likely erode EDF's cost competitiveness, and therefore constrain its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). In addition, the pact could further impair AREVA's SACP, which is already constrained by weak cash flow generation caused by cost overruns at one of its nuclear projects and lower order intake following the Fukushima nuclear accident.

-- We consider EDF and AREVA to be government-related-entities (GREs). In line with our criteria for GREs, the electoral pact could lead us to reassess EDF and AREVA's links with and role for the Republic of France (unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+)--their majority owner. Consequently, we could reduce the uplift we factor into our ratings on these companies for state support. We believe there is a "high" likelihood that the French government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to both entities in the event of financial distress. We rate AREVA three notches higher than its 'bb+' SACP, while our ratings on EDF stand two notches higher than its 'a' SACP.

EDF'S COST COMPETITIVENESS AND CASH FLOW GENERATION COULD SUFFER OVER THE LONGER TERM

We estimate that the potential closure of the two Fessenheim reactors in 2013 would result in an annual EBITDA reduction of about EUR400 million. This, however, represents less than 3% of our projected group EBITDA in 2011. That said, we believe that the planned closures could further weaken EDF over the longer term, although the full effects are difficult to assess at this stage. The electoral pact aims to close 24 reactors by 2025, representing one-third of EDF's domestic nuclear capacity and accounting for the bulk of its core generation and supply earnings (estimated 45% of EBITDA in 2011). A phase-out of these assets, absent any recovery in electricity tariffs, would likely impair EDF's competitive position and lead to weaker profitability and cash flows. We believe that replacing its lost generation capacity, whether purchased on the wholesale markets or generated by new, higher-cost generation assets, would likely be less cost competitive for EDF compared with its current generation mix.

IMPLEMENTATION WOULD LIKELY WEAKEN AREVA'S COMPETITIVE POSITION AND CASH FLOW GENERATION OVER THE LONG TERM

France accounted for 39% of AREVA's sales in 2010, and EDF (France) for 25% of the group total. In our view, implementation of the electoral pact will likely impair AREVA's business activities, notably over the long term. This relates to uranium sourcing and enrichment services it provides to EDF under long-term contracts, opportunities associated with a second EPR reactor in France (Penly, which would be cancelled by the pact), and major nuclear plant life-extension services. In addition, any intended streamlining of nuclear fuel reprocessing and the production of mixed oxide fuel (MOX) would also have a significantly negative financial and competitive impact on AREVA's back-end activities, albeit most likely over the very long term.

RATINGS COULD BE AFFECTED BY THE OUTCOME OF FRENCH ENERGY POLICIES Given the uncertainty of outcome of the French presidential and legislative elections in 2012, we have not initiated a rating review. Should the Socialist party win the elections, the timing and likelihood of the implementation of the Socialist-Green electoral pact would likely be uncertain in the near term. We think that a drastic switch in energy policy would likely require extensive time and planning to ensure the adequate and affordable replacement of power capacity and secure its supply.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010