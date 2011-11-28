(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Company Plc's (MOL) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks and Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F3'. It has also affirmed MOL's senior unsecured debt's foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB-', including its EUR750m 2015 bond and EUR750m 2017 bond.

The rating affirmation reflects MOL's improved credit metrics in 2010-2011 in line with the agency's expectations. Following the acquisition of Croatia's INA - Industrija Nafte d.d. Zagreb (INA) in 2008, the company has focused on organic growth, cost reduction and efficiency improvements across the MOL group, in particular at INA.

The Stable Outlook incorporates MOL's plan to fully finance capex from operating cash flow in 2012-2013, which supports the company's credit profile. Fitch assumes that MOL's management will continue its prudent financial risk policy and will reduce capital expenditure in case of weaker-than-projected cash flow, for example in case of a worsening situation in its Syrian upstream operations.

Fitch believes that MOL has no rating headroom for large debt-funded acquisitions due to a number of negative developments in the external environment. These include the weak economy and increased tax burden in Hungary, difficult conditions in European refining and also the increased business risk in Syria, which accounts for about 13% of MOL's planned oil and gas production in 2011. In addition, MOL faces several challenges in Croatia regarding its subsidiary INA, which is an important part of MOL's cash flow, accounting for 43% of EBITDA in the first nine months of 2011.

The agency notes that leverage ratio, defined as funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage above 2.5x on a through-the-cycle basis may lead to a negative rating action. MOL's hybrid bond of EUR610m has no equity credit in Fitch's credit ratio calculation in line with its 'Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' criteria report.

MOL's ratings and Outlooks were not affected by Fitch's revision of Hungary's Outlooks on its Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs ('BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively) to Negative from Stable on 11 November 2011. This is because, in line with Fitch's criteria report, "Country Ceilings", MOL's ratings are at this point constrained by Hungary's country ceiling of 'A-' rather than the sovereign rating.

MOL's geographical exposure is not dominated by the Hungarian economy - the country represented 29% of total group revenue and 50% of EBITDA in 2010. The agency also notes that the two main profit drivers, crude oil price and crack spreads on refined products are affected by global factors and not by the domestic economy. The agency believes that a further deterioration of the economic situation in Hungary and a more difficult access to debt markets and bank funding at substantially higher cost could put pressure on MOL's ratings.

MOL's largest shareholder is the Hungarian state, which owns a 23.8% stake following the acquisition of a 21.2% stake from Russia's Surgutneftegas OJSC for EUR1.88bn in July 2011. Fitch continues to regard MOL as a private company as the state does not control MOL given the 10% voting cap for all shareholders.

Fitch notes that there has been no change in MOL's board of directors, strategy, financial and dividend policy since the acquisition in July. However, government decisions as the largest, but non-controlling, shareholder of MOL resulting in a material cash outflow, for example a change to a more generous dividend policy or politically-motivated acquisitions, could put pressure on the ratings.

The situation in Syria, which is a region of growth for MOL's upstream business, remains unsettled. A material, prolonged deterioration of cash flow from the country would be negative for the ratings.

OL has sufficient liquidity and a balanced maturity profile of debt. At end-September 2011, available liquidity included long-term undrawn committed bank facilities of EUR1.47bn (HUF429bn), cash of HUF318bn against short-term debt of HUF311bn resulting in a strong liquidity cover of 2.4x. Fitch estimates free cash flow of around HUF10bn for 2012. MOL does not have large debt maturities in 2012 which somewhat reduces the risk of increased borrowing costs in case of a worsening situation in Hungary.