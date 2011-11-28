(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28-
OVERVIEW
-- In July 2011, we affirmed our ratings on BBVA Empresas 3 and BBVA
Empresas 4's class A notes for counterparty reasons.
-- Since then, we have received evidence of amendments to the bank
account agreement for both transactions.
-- Therefore, under our 2010 counterparty criteria, our ratings on the
class A notes are constrained to the issuer credit rating on BBVA (acting as
bank account provider) plus one notch.
-- We have thus lowered our ratings on the class A notes in both
transactions to 'AA (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)'.
-- BBVA originated the Spanish SME loans securitized in these
transactions.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for counterparty and
supporting party risk. However, these criteria are under review due to a
proposed expansion. As a result of this review, our future counterparty
criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect
the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' its credit
ratings on the class A notes in BBVA Empresas 3, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos and BBVA
Empresas 4, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow amendments to the bank account agreement in
these transactions. Therefore, our analysis indicates that, under our 2010
counterparty criteria, our ratings on the class A notes are constrained to the
issuer credit rating (ICR) on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)
(acting as bank account provider) plus one notch (see "Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010).
In BBVA Empresas 3, a cash reserve and subordination of the class B and C
notes provides credit enhancement to the class A notes. At closing, a
subordinated loan, which represented 19% of the initial portfolio balance,
fully funded the reserve fund.
In BBVA Empresas 4, a cash reserve--fully funded at closing by a subordinated
loan representing 36% of the portfolio balance--provides credit enhancement to
the class A notes.
In addition to originating the loans, BBVA is the servicer of the loans. Also,
BBVA is the paying agent, treasury and principal account provider, and
interest swap counterparty in these two transactions.
On Oct. 11, 2011, we lowered by one notch our long-term counterparty credit
ratings on 10 Spanish financial institutions, including BBVA (see "Spain's
Slowing Economy And Depressed Real Estate Market Prompt Negative Rating
Actions On 15 Spanish Banks").
Subsequently, BBVA amended the downgrade language in the bank account
agreement in these two transactions, lowering the minimum-rating-required
trigger to 'A (sf)' from 'AA (sf)'. Our analysis indicates that this amendment
constrains the ratings on the class A notes to the ICR on BBVA (acting as bank
account provider) plus one notch. The type of direct support provided by BBVA
in these transactions is classified as direct substantial under our 2010
counterparty criteria.
For this reason, we have lowered the ratings on the class A notes in both
transactions to 'AA (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)', which is equivalent to the current
long-term ICR on BBVA plus one notch.
The other classes of notes in BBVA Empresas 3 are unaffected by today's rating
actions. BBVA Empresas 4 only features one class of rated notes.
The securitized portfolio comprises secured and unsecured loans made to
Spanish small and midsize enterprise (SME) entities. The weighted-average
seasoning of the loans at closing was 12 months for BBVA Empresas 3, and 16
months for BBVA Empresas 4. Both transactions are static and have been
amortizing since their first interest payment date. The pool factors for BBVA
Empresas 3 and 4 are 50.47% and 63.84%, respectively.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for counterparty
and supporting party risk (see "Related Criteria And Research"). However,
these criteria are under review due to a proposed expansion (see "Request For
Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions--Expanded Framework," published on Nov. 21, 2011).
As a result of this review, our future counterparty criteria may differ from
our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all
outstanding notes in these transactions. Until such time that we adopt new
criteria, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our
existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").