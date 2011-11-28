UPDATE 7-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
Nov 28 Quezon Power (Philippines) Ltd Co (Quezon).
* Moody's withdraws Quezon Power rating
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
SYDNEY, Feb 12 New Zealand conservation authorities said 240 pilot whales that were stranded overnight at a remote bay which only days earlier had a larger beaching refloated themselves on Sunday and were swimming offshore.