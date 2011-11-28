(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has assigned Marfin Popular Bank's (Marfin; 'BBB-'/Negative/'F3') Cypriot mortgage covered bonds a 'BBB' rating. The EUR1.5bn covered bonds in issue under this EUR5bn programme (Programme II) represent direct and unconditional obligations of Marfin.

Separately, under Marfin's first covered bond programme (Programme I), there are currently EUR2bn outstanding covered bonds rated 'BBB'/Rating Watch Negative and secured by Greek residential mortgage assets. Both programmes are issued under Cyprus' legal covered bond framework and regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus.

The combination of Marfin's 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 70% Discontinuity-Factor (D-Factor) assigned to the Programme II would allow the covered bonds to be rated as high as 'BBB' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis. However, the 8.15% level of minimum over-collateralisation (OC) that the issuer commits to only allows for equalisation of the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis with Marfin's IDR ('BBB-'). Based on this level of OC, the covered bonds can only be rated one notch higher at 'BBB' after taking into account recoveries from the cover pool in the event of a covered bonds default.

The assigned D-Factor of 70% is mainly driven by Fitch's assessment of the likelihood of a pool of Cypriot residential mortgage assets being liquidated, following an assumed default of the issuer, within the one-year timeframe allowed by the maximum extension on the covered bonds expected maturity date. In Fitch's view, this timeframe only allows a limited differential of one notch between Marfin's IDR and the covered bonds rating on a PD basis and has thus assigned a D-Factor of 70% to the programme. This constitutes an exception from the determination of the Fitch D-Factor as a weighted score of four components, namely asset segregation, liquidity gaps, alternative management and covered bonds oversight. This criteria deviation is largely due to the low investment grade rating ('BBB') of the jurisdiction where the assets are located, and the challenging market conditions for the sale or refinancing of a Cypriot mortgage loan portfolio in case of need. The D-Factor assessment further incorporates the comfort gained from the asset segregation structure, a provision for the appointment of a substitute servicer by the trustee or the Central Bank of Cyprus, as well as Marfin's operational capacity. Everything else equal, the 'BBB' rating on the covered bonds could be maintained as long as the issuer's IDR is rated at least at its current 'BBB-' level.

As of November 2011, the cover pool consisted of first-lien mortgage loans granted to 10,546 borrowers and secured by properties located across the Republic of Cyprus. The pool features a seasoning of around three years and a Fitch-indexed current loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 51.7%. The properties are geographically concentrated around the capital of Nicosia (43.5%), with the rest distributed among the coastal areas of Limassol (25.5%), Larnaca (14.4%), Paphos (9.7%) and Famagusta (6.8%).

Fitch developed mortgage loss criteria assumptions for Cyprus, analysing market information and historical asset performance data provided from domestic financial institutions, regulatory authorities and independent real estate market participants. Among other findings, Fitch identified a significant divergence in house price performance and outlook between the mainland (Nicosia) and the various coastal areas. Such divergence is attributed to a strong component of external demand for properties located in the more touristic coastal areas, rendering them more volatile and therefore prone to higher market value declines. At a 'BBB' rating scenario, Fitch assumed the foreclosure process in Cyprus taking up to seven years to complete - the highest among any other European jurisdiction - owing to specific legal issues and pronounced public sector inefficiencies.

Overall, Fitch calculated an expected credit loss of 4% for the mortgage cover pool at a 'BBB' scenario, comprising a cumulative weighted average frequency of foreclosure (WAFF) of 18% and a weighted average recovery rate (WARR) of 78.1%.

In the absence of any interest rate hedging, the programme is exposed to interest rate and basis risk due to mismatches between the fixed or floating rate from the mortgage loans and the Euribor-yielding covered bonds. Moreover, a limited portion of the mortgage collateral (around 9%) comprises foreign currency (mainly Swiss Franc) denominated loans. Given that covered bonds are euro-denominated with no currency hedging arrangements in place, Fitch stressed the mismatches in a variety of foreign exchange stresses, with the euro appreciation scenario posing the highest risk to the programme. While local mortgage borrowers in foreign currencies would otherwise benefit from a lower euro equivalent loan balance, a depreciating foreign currency would simultaneously deplete the programme's OC in euro terms.

Fitch compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a wind-down situation, subject to stressed defaults and losses, and under the management of a third party, to the payments due under the covered bonds. The weighted average residual maturities of cover assets and liabilities are 9.0 and 1.0 years, respectively. Fitch assumes the residual maturity mismatches would be bridged through a portfolio sale occurring at a discounted sale price during the 12-month extension window of the programme.

The total amount of covered bonds outstanding is EUR1.5bn, representing 92.5% of the EUR1.62bn cover pool balance (after adjustment for set-off risk from deposits). This level of asset coverage corresponds to an OC level of 8.15%. Fitch tested the ability of such OC level to withstand a 'BBB' stress scenario, and found that recoveries from the covered bonds assumed to be in default were sufficient to grant one-notch uplift above Marfin's IDR. The level of OC supporting a given rating, currently 8.15%, will be affected, amongst other factors, by the profile of cover assets versus covered bonds. It cannot be assumed that a given OC supporting the rating will remain stable over time.