OVERVIEW

-- The bonds issued under the Hydra Funding Corp. RMBS transaction were originally backed by pools of housing loan receivables, condominium investment loan receivables, and real estate-backed loans originated by the former Nippon Home Finance Co. Ltd., the former GOODLOAN Co., the former Daihyaku Mutual Life Insurance Co., and the former L-Kakuei Corp.

-- The performance of the loan receivables backing the bonds is in line with our assumptions. In addition, the transaction's credit enhancement has increased as the redemption of principal on the rated class bonds has progressed.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on classes S-1, S-4, and J.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class S-1, S-4, and J unsecured bonds issued under the Hydra Funding Corp. transaction (see list below). The class S-2, S-3, and O unsecured bonds issued under the same transaction have already been fully redeemed.

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the data contained in the reports that we receive each month from Shinsei Trust & Banking Co. Ltd., which is the trustee of the transaction. Through this review, we confirmed that the performance of the underlying loan receivables is in line with our assumptions, and the level of credit support has risen, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the rated class bonds. Accordingly, we affirmed our ratings on classes S-1, S-4, and J.

The bonds issued under the Hydra Funding Corp. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction were originally backed by pools of housing loan receivables, condominium investment loan receivables, and real estate-backed loans originated by the former Nippon Home Finance Co. Ltd. (currently, Star Capital Co. Ltd.), the former GOODLOAN Co. (SBI Mortgage Co. Ltd.), the former Daihyaku Mutual Life Insurance Co. (Manulife Life Insurance Co.), and the former L-Kakuei Corp. (Joint Residential Fudosan). The loan receivables were then transferred to Shinsei Trust & Banking.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in July 2033 for the class S-1 and S-4 bonds, and the full payment of interest and repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date for the class J bonds.