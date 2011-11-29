(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29-
-- HKT's parent, PCCW, raised about HK$8.8
billion after listing HKT Trust in Hong Kong on Nov.
29, 2011.
-- We expect the company to use HK$7.8 billion of the
proceeds to reduce indebtedness by the end of this year, which
would improve the group's ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA
to about 3.5x by the end of 2011.
-- We are affirming the 'BBB' ratings on HKT and removing
them from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
company will maintain stable and solid operating cash flows
based on its strong market position.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
affirmed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Hong
Kong Telecommunications Ltd. (HKT). The outlook is stable. We
also affirmed the 'BBB' issue ratings on the company's
outstanding senior unsecured notes, which HKT Group Holdings
Ltd. guarantees. At the same time, we raised the Greater China
credit scale ratings on HKT to 'cnA' from 'cnA-'. We removed all
the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with
negative implications on March 25, 2011.
"We affirmed the ratings to reflect our expectation that
HKT's parent, PCCW Ltd. (not rated), will substantially
deleverage its balance sheet after the trust listing of its
telecommunications assets," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Jun Hong Park. "Upon completion of the planned debt
repayment, we expect PCCW's ratio of adjusted total debt to
EBITDA to improve to about 3.5x from 4.6x in 2010."
Standard & Poor's will continue to take a consolidated view
of the PCCW group when analyzing HKT's credit profile. That's
because PCCW will remain the major shareholder of the HKT Trust
with about a 60% stake, and the trust will still represent the
vast majority of the group's earnings and assets.
On Nov. 29, 2011, HKT Trust was listed on the Hong Kong
stock exchange. PCCW raised about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 8.8
billion through the listing after the deduction of the
underwriting fees and commissions. PCCW plans to prioritize the
use of HK$7.8 billion of the proceeds to reduce indebtedness by
the end of this year. HKT Trust has the group's core
telecommunications businesses such as fixed-line voice,
broadband, and wireless.
We expect HKT Trust to continue to generate stable and solid
operating cash flow based on its strong market position in Hong
Kong. However, we don't expect the trust's financial metrics to
significantly improve because it will distribute about 100% of
its adjusted funds flow.
"The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will
maintain its stable and solid operating cash flows based on its
strong market position in the Hong Kong telecommunications
industry," said Mr. Park. After the completion of the trust
listing and deleveraging, we expect the ratio of adjusted total
debt to EBITDA at the PCCW group level to be comfortably within
3.0x-3.5x, after considering surplus cash.
We may lower the rating if either PCCW or HKT Trust's
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio stays above 3.5x as a result of
less-than-expected deleveraging or weaker-than-expected
operating performances. The rating could also come under
downward pressure if we assess that the group's growth strategy
and financial policies become more aggressive, causing its
business and financial risk profiles to deteriorate.
Although less likely, we may raise the rating if the
company's revenue growth is strong and its profitability and
financial metrics further improve, such as the group's adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio is well below 3.0x on a sustainable basis.
