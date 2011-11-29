(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Toshiba Corporation's Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Toshiba's Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F3'.

The ratings reflect Toshiba's stable operating results, technology leadership and strong global positions in its main business segments, NAND flash memory and power plants. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Toshiba will continue to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) and maintain its credit metrics in FY12, underpinned by its strong operating performance and a solid liquidity profile. In addition, Fitch notes that the company is well positioned to mitigate the risk from a recent JPY rally by expanding overseas production and procuring raw materials in USD.

Fitch expects that Toshiba's two main business segments will continue to perform strongly and EBIT margin will likely be around 4% over the next 12-18 months, in line with the FY11 level. Given the rising penetration of smartphones, tablet PCs and solid state drives (SSD), Fitch expects that demand for NAND will remain strong. In addition, Toshiba should benefit from a growing global shift to non-fossil fuel energy sources including nuclear power, given its position as the world's largest manufacturer of nuclear power plants.

Toshiba's revenue contracted to JPY1,586bn in the quarter ended September 2011 (Q2 FY12) from JPY1,630bn in Q2 FY11, primarily due to the impact of the JPY appreciation. However, the company managed to improve EBIT margin to 4.8% in the same period (Q2 FY11: 4.3%) due to stronger performance in its major business segments and streamlined operating costs. An improved operating environment led to positive FCF for two consecutive years and helped reduce its funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage to 3.6x at FYE11 from 4.6x at FYE10.

Fitch will consider a negative rating action should the company's overall operating profit margin fall below 1.5% and/or FFO-adjusted leverage rises significantly above the agency's current expectations. Conversely, a positive rating action may result from a strengthened ability to withstand the cyclicality of the industries it operates in, while maintaining positive FCF generation, an operating profit margin over 5% and FFO- adjusted leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis.