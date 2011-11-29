(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Office National du Ducroire/Nationale Delcrederedienst (ONDD), Belgium's 100%-state-owned public credit insurer. At the same time, the 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating was affirmed. The outlook is negative.

The rating actions mirror those we took on the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Negative/A-1+) on Nov. 25, 2011 (see "Ratings On Belgium Lowered To 'AA' On Financial Sector Risks To Public Finances; Outlook Negative," published Nov. 25, 2011).

The 'AA' long-term rating on ONDD is based on an equalization with that on the sovereign, reflecting Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Belgian government, which fully owns the entity, would provide timely extraordinary support to ONDD in the event of financial distress. The rating also reflects the state's explicit guarantee on ONDD's obligations. Importantly, while the legal framework does not ensure timely payment under the guarantee, we believe that sufficient safeguards are in place to ensure that payment would be timely if the state guarantee were ever called. The rating does not extend to ONDD's subsidiaries. The state's ownership, support, and supervision are reflected in ONDD's management and supervisory board, which is heavily dominated by government representatives.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our rating approach is based on our view of ONDD's:

-- "Integral" link with the Belgian government, and

-- "Critical" role as the state-owned export credit insurer. ONDD--whose liabilities are guaranteed by the Kingdom of Belgium--specializes in commercial and political risk insurance. ONDD is an integral part of Belgium's economic and export-oriented international trade policy. The insurance ONDD provides has clear economic importance in Belgium, since exports of goods and services contribute more than 80% of national GDP.

ONDD's mission is to support Belgian companies in their international trade and foreign direct investments. The government mandates ONDD to cover against credit and political risks to support Belgian exports and outward investments where private-sector risk cover is unavailable due to the risk profile of these activities.

The negative outlook on ONDD reflects that on Belgium. Any rating action on the sovereign would lead to a similar rating action on ONDD.

We could lower the ratings further if, consistent with our hypothetical downside scenario, net general government debt were to increase above 100% of GDP, as a consequence of rising economic and fiscal pressures--among other things, due to the continuation of political uncertainty--or reflecting the crystallization of contingent liabilities.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if, consistent with our hypothetical upside scenario, the authorities comply with the budgetary strategy, risks related to the materialization of contingent liabilities subside, and agreement regarding impending political, fiscal, and structural policy challenges is reached and implemented.

