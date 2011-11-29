(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29- Fitch Ratings says the shipping industry is likely to face significant funding
challenges as banks take a tougher line on lending. Constrained capital and funding have
increased risk aversion among banks, and this comes at a time when overcapacity is leading to
poor cash generation among shippers.
European banks are a major source of funding for shipping companies. But they are under
particular pressure to restructure operations that absorb large amounts of funding and capital.
Long-term lending and asset finance, especially in US dollars, the common currency for ship
finance, are likely to be most affected. Although lending to shippers by Asian banks has been
rising, Asian banks are unlikely to fully replace the reduction in European bank lending to the
shipping sector as they become more cautious and lend more selectively.
We expect an increase in the number of distressed shipping credits in the next 12 to 18
months. The oversupply in most shipping markets and weakened asset values will make loan
work-outs increasingly challenging for banks.