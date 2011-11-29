(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29-

-- The credit profile of Franshion's parent has weakened and may reduce its ability to support the subsidiary.

-- We are lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on Franshion to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.

-- We are also lowering the issue rating on the China-based property developer's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Franshion's property sales and rental income will partly offset the company's weakening capital structure.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based real estate developer Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB+'. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale ratings on Franshion to 'cnBBB+' from 'cnA-' and on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'cnBBB' from 'cnBBB+'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 2, 2011.

"We lowered the rating on Franshion because we believe the ability of the company's parent, Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK; BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--), to support the subsidiary has reduced," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. The reduced capacity was reflected in our lowering the long-term issuer credit rating on Sinochem HK to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb' from 'bb+' on Nov. 1, 2011. Franshion's SACP remains 'bb+'.

In our view, Franshion's property business is strategically important, but not a core business, of Sinochem HK. We expect Franshion to remain a significant profit contributor to its parent in the next two to three years.

We have factored in our expectation of extraordinary government support into the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Sinochem HK. In the absence of such expectation, the ICR on Sinochem HK would have been equivalent to its SACP; i.e. 'BB', which in turn would have constrained the ICR on Franshion to 'BB'.

"We expect Sinochem HK to receive potential extraordinary government support. We believe that some of this potential support would flow down to Franshion. We have therefore factored in a notch of extraordinary government support into the 'BB+' ICR on Franshion," said Mr. Lu. "We consider such potential support of not more than one notch to reflect our view that Franshion has a limited link with, and low importance to, the Chinese government, and Sinochem HK may divest its 63% holding in Franshion in times of stress."

The rating on Franshion mostly reflects our methodology for rating parents and subsidiaries, but also takes into consideration our methodology for rating government-related entities.

Franshion's SACP reflects the company's high project concentration, limited geographic diversification, substantial capital spending needs, and volatile financial performances. The company's recurring income from property leasing and hotel operations, the high quality of its leasing and development assets, and good execution record temper these weaknesses.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Franshion's satisfactory property sales and recurring rental income will provide adequate cash flow coverage and partly mitigate the company's weakening capital structure," said Mr. Lu. "Franshion's good financial flexibility also underpins the stable outlook."

Sinochem HK's SACP constrains the potential upside to the rating on Franshion. We may raise the rating if we raise Sinochem HK's SACP.

We may raise Franshion's SACP if the company materially improves its scale and project and geographic diversification, and also improves its capital structure, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio falls to less than 3x. Nevertheless, if we raise the SACP, we are unlikely to upgrade Franshion because the rating on the company is constrained by Sinochem HK's SACP.

We may lower the rating on Franshion if we lower Sinochem HK's SACP. Otherwise, the rating downside on Franshion is limited. We are unlikely to downgrade Franshion if we lower the company's SACP by one notch to 'bb'. This is because we expect the company to continue to partially benefit from the government support that Sinochem HK will receive.

