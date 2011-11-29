(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29-
-- We have lowered our base-case assumptions regarding
Deutsche Telekom AG's (DT) operating results over the
next 24 months to reflect the currently weakening macroeconomic
environment.
-- We now also assume that the disposal of its wireless
operations T-Mobile USA to U.S.-based AT&T will not
receive regulatory approval, as we originally anticipated.
-- We are revising our outlook on DT to stable from positive
and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long-term and short-term corporate
credit ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations of resilient
free operating cash flow generation and a gradual reduction of
the Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio toward 3x
over the next 24 months.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its
outlook on Germany's largest telecommunications services
provider Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) to stable from positive. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2'
short-term corporate credit ratings.
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that the
currently weakening macroeconomic environment will negatively
affect DT's revenue prospects, particularly at its European
segment. In addition, in our updated base-case scenario we now
assume that the disposal of its wireless operations T-Mobile USA
to U.S.-based AT&T Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) will not receive the
necessary regulatory and antitrust approval, although both
companies are still pursuing the sale. Both the U.S. Department
of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission have
threatened to block the deal over competition concerns.
In our updated base case we expect that DT's revenues
(excluding T-Mobile UK) will decline by about 5% in 2011 and by
about 1.5% in 2012 before revenues stabilize in 2013. We have
lowered our revenue assumptions compared with our previous base
case, primarily because we expect the weakening macroeconomic
environment to significantly affect DT's European
operations--which exclude Germany--and to a lesser extent its
German and U.S. operations. In addition, in the first nine
months of 2011, DT reported weaker revenues in Europe and at
T-Mobile USA than we had expected. Nevertheless, we expect DT's
reported EBITDA margin to improve to about 30% in 2011 and 2012,
from 28% in 2010, because of its successful cost-cutting
activities.
On Nov. 24, 2011, AT&T announced that it expects to
recognize a provision of $4 billion ($3 billion cash and $1
billion book value of spectrum) in the fourth quarter of 2011 to
reflect the potential break-up fees that are due to DT in the
event that the transaction fails.
In our base-case assessment, we forecast that DT's net debt
to EBITDA, after our adjustments, will decline gradually to
about 3.1x by year-end 2013, from an estimated 3.4x at year-end
2011. The decline in leverage is primarily the result of free
cash flow and the receipt of $3 billion in break-up fees
received from AT&T and applied by DT toward debt reduction. In
our alternative scenario, we calculate that the disposal of
T-Mobile USA on originally agreed terms would improve DT's
Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage ratio by about 0.4x.
The stable outlook primarily reflects our expectations of a
resilient operating performance by DT's domestic fixed-line
business against cable competition; strong free operating cash
flow generation of about EUR5 billion; and a gradual reduction
of the Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio toward 3x
and an improvement of adjusted FFO to debt to the high twenties
by year-end 2013. In our view, a successful commercial and
operating strategy across DT's European assets and at T-Mobile
USA will be important factors in the group's ability to achieve
these measures.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The
Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast
Industry, Jan. 27, 2009