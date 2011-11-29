(Corrects the RIC KBC.BR which has been wrongly placed next to the text.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29-
-- Poland-based non-life insurer Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji
WARTA S.A. (WARTA) has made notable progress in improving its operating
performance in 2011, bringing it in line with level we would expect, given its
stand-alone credit profile.
-- We are therefore upgrading our ratings on WARTA by one notch to
'BBB+'. The ratings continue to incorporate one notch of implicit group
support from parent company KBC Group N.V.
-- The developing outlook signifies that WARTA may be sold, and the
financial strength of the potential buyer is uncertain, as is Warta's
strategic importance and integration within the group structure of its
potential parent.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' its
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Poland-based non-life
insurer
Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. (WARTA). The outlook is developing.
The upgrade reflects our view of WARTA's operating performance, which has
improved to good. As a result of new management measures and adjustments in
strategy, WARTA reached a turning point in its underwriting profitability in
2010. In the first three quarters of 2011, it achieved improvements that led
to a net combined ratio of about 96%. (A net combined ratio is a underwriting
profitability measure for which greater than 100% signifies an increasing
underwriting loss.) To give this context, WARTA's combined ratio was 116% in
2010, and 118% in 2009.
Although Warta benefitted from favorable market conditions--in particular in
motor insurance--and improved weather conditions, we consider that the company
has significantly enhanced its risk selection, pricing, and claims handling
strategy. We expect these measures to allow WARTA to continue to improve its
operating performance and anticipate that it will achieve a net combined ratio
of 97%-95% in 2012-2013. That said, it has yet to demonstrate a sustainable
track record of positive underwriting results.
We consider WARTA to be a nonstrategic subsidiary of its current parent KBC
Group N.V. (A-/Stable/A-2; core insurance operations rated A/Stable/--),
because KBC has announced plans to divest its Polish bank and insurance
operations. KBC intends to use the proceeds of the sale to repay the state aid
it received after the financial crisis in 2009. Nevertheless, we factor in one
notch of implicit support into the ratings because we expect KBC to continue
to support WARTA until the sale takes place.
Our assessment of WARTA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) incorporates an
analysis of the company's consolidated financials, including potential
financial risks arising from its major subsidiaries, such as life insurer
Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen na Zycie WARTA S.A. (not rated). Strong capitalization
and a good competitive position also support the ratings. The SACP is
constrained, in our view, by uncertainty regarding the continuity of
management and corporate strategy, in view to the planned disposal of the
company.
The developing outlook reflects the uncertainties regarding a potential buyer
for WARTA. Under our group rating methodology, the ratings on WARTA will
reflect the financial strength of the eventual buyer, WARTA's strategic
importance to its new owner, and the degree to which it is integrated into the
new parental structure. Under a new owner, the rating on WARTA could benefit
from group support or be revised to reflect our assessment of WARTA's SACP, or
that of the buyer.
On a stand-alone basis, we expect WARTA to defend its good competitive
position, maintain or slowly grow its market share, and maintain strong
capitalization and good earnings. We anticipate that it will report a net
combined ratio of about 97% for 2011, and between 97%-95% for 2012-2013.
Under our group rating methodology, we could raise the ratings if WARTA's
potential owner's financial strength is consistent with a rating higher than
'BBB+', if our criteria for group support are met. We could also raise the
ratings if WARTA demonstrated a track record of further improved and sustained
operating performance and competitive position.
We could lower the ratings to bring it in line with WARTA's SACP, or that of
its buyer, if the potential buyer has insufficient financial strength to
support a higher rating, or if our criteria for group support are not met.
We do not expect to revise our assessment of WARTA's SACP downward. However,
we could do so if we saw material deterioration in WARTA's capitalization or
its operating performance.
